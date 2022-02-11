ARGYLE – Losing seniors is tough.
Losing nine from a state championship roster is even tougher.
But Argyle, which claimed a 2021 Class 4A boys basketball title, continues to roll.
The defensive-minded Eagles clinched a District 7-4A title after downing rival Decatur 44-26 on Friday in front of a raucous Argyle student section.
Argyle (24-6, 11-0), ranked No. 9 in the latest TABC poll, was led by sophomore forward Jayson Demcher's 16 points.
“I think we've gotten a lot better,” Demcher said of the Eagles’ young roster. “And we watched those guys last year. We saw what they did and tried to model what they did, and it helped a lot.”
Longtime coach Russell Perkins has watched his latest crop of varsity players blossom alongside the team's lone returning starter, senior guard Eli Valentino.
“I couldn't be any prouder of a group,” Perkins said. “They've spent so much time in the spring, summer, and fall knowing that they could be good. But you have to go do that. And that's been so fun to watch grow a little bit.”
Despite scoring 80 or more points in each of their last two games, Argyle quickly was inserted into a dogfight with Decatur (15-15, 8-3) from the opening tip. Both teams were locked in defensively, resulting in just a 13-9 lead for the Eagles at the conclusion of the first quarter.
Argyle outscored Decatur 19-11 through the next two quarters before finally finding rhythm in the fourth quarter with 14 points to seal the district title.
Senior guard Trey Utter finished with 12 points for Argyle, which enjoyed the game's physicality.
“I think we handled it pretty well,” Demcher said. "We all get bigger in the weight room every day. So, it helps a lot. But yeah, it was a very physical game, and it was very fun.”
“[Decatur] is good defensively, and they are changing defenses all the time,” Perkins said. We're patient enough offensively that we're going to wait and hopefully get a shot that we want to take. And they're the same way. We just know each other so well.”
There was a rivalry atmosphere, too.
Firmly planted in the corner of the home bleachers behind the Eagles’ bench was a student section decked out in complete camouflage gear that was relentless until the final buzzer.
“It’s so fun,” Perkins said of the environment. “And that's what high school is about; it’s to celebrate when others do well. I really enjoy the community and the how the kids celebrate each other and their success. I thought it was one of the best student bodies we've ever had.”
Tuesday boys’ roundup
Dylan Smith scored 13 points in Braswell’s (20-11, 5-6) 60-30 District 5-6A win over McKinney Boyd.
Tenth-ranked McKinney avenged an earlier District 5-6A loss to Guyer, handing the No. 7 Wildcats (28-4, 10-1) their first league loss, 71-59 Connor Newton led Guyer with 17.
Ryan (17-9, 10-3) was knocked out of District 6-5A title contention after falling to No. 15 Birdville 48-45 on the road in a thriller. Jordan Ware had 18 points to lead the Raiders.
Aubrey staged a massive comeback at home against Celina in a thrilling 50-49 win. The Chaps (17-14, 5-6) put up 26 points in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Zac Hamilton, who scored 23 points, hit the game-winning shot
Ponder (28-3, 13-0) claimed a District 10-3A crown after handling Boyd 81-55 at home. Tyler Long, Juke Kelley and Timber Crider each had 16 points.
Tuesday girls’ roundup
Krum (24-12, 8-5) dispatched Bridgeport 39-29 in a tiebreaker for the No.3 in District 7-4A. Ashlyn Baker led the way for the Bobcats with 13 points.
Liberty Christian concluded its regular season slate by handling Midland Christian 69-30 in TAPPS 6A play. Jadyn Fife had 18 points to lead the Warriors (27-7, 5-1).
