Aubrey's Brynlie Dunkin
Aubrey's Brynlie Dunkin throws a pitch during a 2022 game against Sanger. Dunkin and the Lady Chaps are regarded among the state's top 4A teams in the TGCA's latest rankings.

 DRC file photo

It has been just over two weeks since softball season officially began, and some early contenders have quickly distinguished themselves.

Four Denton-area squads earned recognition among the state's top teams Monday amid strong showings through two weeks of play. Aubrey was the lone area team recognized in the Texas Girls Coaches Association's preseason top 10 polls, but Krum, Guyer and Ryan have each quickly entered the rankings in their respective classifications.

Guyer's Erin Peterson
Guyer's Erin Peterson readies for the pitch delivery during a 2022 game. Peterson and the Lady Wildcats are ranked among the state's top 6A teams after two weeks of the 2023 season.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

