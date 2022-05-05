Eric Lokey, a former Denton ISD coach and administrator, was included in the McKinney ISD Athletics Hall of Honor class that was announced Thursday.
Lokey died at 56 late last year after a near decade-long battle with cancer.
The former McKinney standout was among seven people included in the 2023 Hall of Honor class. The group will be inducted in January.
Lokey earned All-Southland Conference and All-American honors as a linebacker at Stephen F. Austin in the late 1980s following his time at McKinney. He went on to work for 31 years in education and spent time as a Denton ISD assistant athletic director as well as a football coach at Ryan.
“He was a beloved coach at Ryan,” said Denton ISD athletic director Joey Florence, one of Lokey’s longtime friends. “He was very well respected. He was passionate about football. He loved the kids and they loved him back. He was a Ryan Raider.”
Lokey is also a member of the SFA Hall of Fame and sacked Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre twice while Favre was at Southern Mississippi. He served as SFA’s linebackers coach between stints as a coach at Ryan.
He helped coach the Raiders 2002 to ‘09 and from 2010 to ‘13.
Lokey also spent time as a coach at McKinney, as well as Princeton, Plano, Rockwall and Mabank. He retired in 2019 after a stint as a Denton ISD assistant athletic director.
Lokey’s three sons — Tyler, Taylor and Derek — also enjoyed successful high school and college football careers.
Derek, who played at Texas, briefly played in the NFL.
Florence said Lokey had a profound impact on Denton ISD’s athletics program.
Lokey will be honored again early next year, this time for his legacy at McKinney, where his journey in football began.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.