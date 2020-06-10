Less than two days after schools were able to begin summer strength and conditioning, the UIL modified its COVID-19 guidelines on Tuesday afternoon, loosening restrictions.
Beginning June 22, teams will be able to utilize indoor facilities at 50% capacity. Previously, schools were limited to 25% capacity.
Students will also be allowed to be in groups no larger than 25 as opposed to 15 for outdoor workouts. For indoor workouts, students may be in groups no larger than 15 as opposed to 10.
The UIL also removed the requirement of having a 20-1 player-to-coach ratio, effective immediately.
Wording was also changed regarding disinfecting equipment. The UIL says now that equipment “should” be disinfected before and after each use. Previously, the UIL mandated that equipment “must” be disinfected before and after use.
At Guyer on Tuesday, players and coaches alike obeyed social-distancing standards and the UIL’s guidelines. Players had their own individual water bottles appropriately spaced out, while also maintaining distance between themselves during exercises.
It was tremendous and really smooth,” Guyer coach Rodney Webb said. “They were very compliant. We’ve given them a lot of heads-up about following rules and the guidelines in place. We had no issues at all.”