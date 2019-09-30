Despite throttling rival Denton 59-28 last week, Ryan fell to No. 3 in the latest Dave Campbell's Texas Football Class 5A Division I poll.
The Raiders, who remained undefeated at 4-0, led the Broncos 56-7 at halftime before using mainly their second and third string in the second half. Through four games, Ryan's average margin of victory is 39.3 points.
Shadow Creek, which beat Angleton 42-14 last week, is the new No. 2 behind No. 1 Frisco Lone Star. The Raiders had been No. 2 each week since the first poll was released.
Elsewhere across the Denton area, Guyer and Argyle held onto their respective spots in the rankings.
The Wildcats thumped Keller Central 49-10 in the District 5-6A opener last week to stay at No. 7 in Class 6A. Guyer hosts No. 8 Southlake Carroll on Friday night in a pivotal district clash.
Argyle, which fell behind 14-0 early to Texarkana Liberty-Eylau last week, rallied for a 63-42 victory. The Eagles have been the No. 1 team in Class 4A Division I since beating defending state champion Waco La Vega in Week 2.
Argyle will take on Sanger this week.
Dave Campbell's Texas Football high school rankings
LEWISVILLE (AP) — Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school football rankings following Week 5, distributed by The Associated Press, with rank, team and team's record in parentheses, last week's result and last week's ranking:
CLASS 6A
Rank; Team (record); Last week's result; Prv rank
1. Duncanville (4-0); W: 42-0, Richardson Berkner; 1
2. Katy (4-0); Idle; 2
3. Allen (5-0); W: 49-21, McKinney; 3
4. Longview (5-0); W: 49-3, Rockwall; 4
5. Galena Park North Shore (3-1); W: 56-3, LaPorte; 5
6. Austin Westlake (5-0); W: 52-7, Kyle Lehman; 6
7. Guyer (4-0); W: 49-10, Keller Central; 7
8. Southlake Carroll (4-0); W: 56-14, Keller; 8
9. Beaumont West Brook (4-0); W: 27-20, Houston King; 9
10. Converse Judson (5-0); W: 62-14, San Marcos; 10
11. Cy-Fair (4-0); Idle; 11
12. DeSoto (5-0); W: 63-28, Mansfield Lake Ridge; 12
13. Spring Westfield (3-1); W: 37-0, Spring; 13
14. Humble Atascocita (3-1); W: 82-0, Pasadena Rayburn; 15
15. Arlington Martin (3-1); W: 39-8, Arlington Lamar; 16
16. Lake Travis (4-1); W: 63-0, Austin High; 18
17. Dickinson (4-1); W: 61-10, Houston Clear Lake; 19
18. Cedar Hill (3-2); W: 63-34, Waxahachie; 20
19. Midland Lee (5-0); W; 63-12, San Benito; 21
20. Arlington (4-0); W: 70-0, FW Trimble Tech; 22
21. Pearland (4-0); W: 48-32, Alief Taylor; 23
22. Austin Vandegrift (5-0); W: 31-12, Cedar Park Vista Ridge; 24
23. Klein Collins (5-0); W: 31-7, The Woodlands College Park; NR
24. Euless Trinity (5-0); W: 42-7, Hurst Bell; NR
25. SA Northside Brandeis (5-0); W: 51-16, SA Northside Brennan; NR
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank; Team (record); Last week's result; Prv rank
1. Frisco Lone Star (4-0); W: Little Elm, 56-13; 1
2. Alvin Shadow Creek (4-0); W: Angleton, 42-14; 3
3. Ryan (4-0); W: Denton, 59-28; 2
4. Dallas Highland Park (4-1); W: Dallas Wilson, 66-0; 4
5. Lufkin (3-1); W: Willis, 42-13; 5
6. Hutto (4-0); W: Pflugerville Connally, 40-27; 7
7. Richmond Foster (3-1); W: Galveston Ball, 48-6; 8
8. Lancaster (4-1); W: Dallas Samuell, 73-0; 9
9. SA Wagner (4-1); W: SA Edison, 76-0; 10
10. Abilene Cooper (5-0); W: Lubbock Monterey, 70-49; NR
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank; Team (record); Last week's result; Prv rank
1. Aledo (3-1); W: Everman, 42-13; 1
2. Manvel (5-0); W: Houston Northside, 71-20; 2
3. CC Calallen (4-0); W: Floresville, 50-10; 3
4. A&M Consolidated (4-0); W: Huntsville, 24-14; 5
5. Fort Bend Marshall (4-1); W: Houston Sterling, 69-21; 4
6. Lubbock Cooper (4-1); W: Clovis, N.M. 48-28; 7
7. Port Neches-Groves (3-1); W: Baytown Lee, 31-14; 8
8. Lamar Consolidated (4-0); W: Montgomery Lake Creek, 45-18; 10
9. Huntsville (2-2); L: A&M Consolidated, 24-14; 6
10. Port Lavaca Calhoun (3-1); W: Gregory-Portland, 56-34; NR
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank; Team (record); Last week's result; Prv rank
1. Argyle (4-0); W: 63-42, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau; 1
2. Carthage (4-0); Idle; 2
3. Waco La Vega (4-1); W: 58-14, Midlothian Heritage; 3
4. Sealy (4-0); W: 41-7 Fulshear; 4
5. Decatur (5-0); W: 42-28, Glen Rose; 6
6. Columbia (5-0); W: 50-6, Bay City; 7
7. Dumas (5-0); W: 47-35, WF Rider; 8
8. Brownwood (5-0); W: 33-0, Abilene Wylie; 9
9. Springtown (5-0); W: 45-7, Graham; 10
10. Lampasas (4-1); W: 59-0, Gatesville; NR
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank; Team (record); Last week's result; Prv rank
1. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (5-0); W: 63-21, Tyler Chapel Hill; 1
2. Waco Connally (5-0); W: 28-21, Salado; 2
3. West Orange-Stark (3-1); W: 46-7, Bridge City; 3
4. Midland Greenwood (5-0); W: 57-28, Sweetwater; 4
5. Lubbock Estacado (5-0); W: 45-3, Wichita Falls; 5
6. Gilmer (3-2); W: 16-0, Newton; 6
7. Sunnyvale (5-0); W: 42-21, Dallas Madison; 7
8. Robinson (4-0); Idle; 8
9. Geronimo Navarro (5-0); W: 46-32, Giddings; 10
10. Fairfield (4-1); W: 41-21, Lorena; NR
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank; Team (record); Last week's result; Prv rank
1. Grandview (5-0); W: West, 42-14; 1
2. Malakoff (4-1); W: Longview Spring Hill, 19-9; 2
3. Wall (5-0); W: Big Spring, 40-0; 4
4. Jefferson (5-0); W: New Boston, 42-24; 5
5. Bushland (5-0); W: Levelland, 49-26; 7
6. Atlanta (3-2); W: Redwater, 63-7; 6
7. Rockdale (4-0); Idle; 8
8. Diboll (4-0); Idle; 9
9. Pottsboro (5-0); W: Commerce, 63-14; NR
10. Eastland (5-0); W: Jacksboro, 39-22; NR
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank; Team (record); Last week's result; Prv rank
1. Canadian (5-0); W: Grapevine Faith Christian, 49-35; 2
2. East Bernard (5-0); W: Van Vleck, 56-0; 3
3. Newton (3-1); L: Gilmer, 16-0; 1
4. Gunter (4-1); W: Nocona, 58-6; 4
5. Rogers (5-0); W: Crawford, 35-28 (2 OT); 5
6. Holliday (3-1); Idle; 6
7. Abernathy (4-1); W: Littlefield, 38-21; 7
8. Cisco (3-1); W: Ballinger, 26-9; 9
9. Crane (5-0); W: Stanton, 56-7; 10
10. Friona (5-0); W: Dalhart, 39-35; NR