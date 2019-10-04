AUSTIN — Freshman quarterback Nathan Greek threw for 336 yards and five touchdowns as the Liberty Christian Warriors overwhelmed Austin Hyde Park 52-0 Friday night.
Greek, starting in place of older brother Daniel Greek, completed 24 of 33 passes as the Warriors built a 21-0 first quarter lead en route to their second straight victory to improve their record to 2-4. Hyde Park fell on 0-5.
Nathan Greek had touchdown throws of 13 yards to Cristian Driver, 13 yards to Truett Walker, 18 yards to Jalen McCoslin, 47 yards to Collin Gamble and 21 yards to Nate Montecure. Liberty’s other scoring came on a 33-yard field goal by David Kvistad and a 5-yard run by Steele Doss. The Warrior defense came up with one touchdown on a Seth Terry 20-yard interception return.
Walker led Liberty in rushing with 77 yards on 12 carries, and Gamble was the leading receiver with 136 yards on five receptions.
Liberty Christian will travel to Fort Worth Nolan next Friday.
Pilot Point 45, Whitesboro 24
WHITESBORO — The Pilot Point Bearcats rallied from a halftime deficit with a dominating second-half performance to take a 45-24 victory over the Whitesboro Bearcats.
Pilot Point trailed 21-16 at intermission, but late in the third quarter Javon Bruce scored on a 12-yard run and Jacob Pitts ran in the conversion as Pilot Point regained the lead at 24-21. Whitesboro tied the game at 24-24, but Bruce scored midway through the final quarter to give Pilot Point a 31-24 advantage.
Pitts scored with 3:19 left in the game on a 30-yard run to seal the win for Pilot Point, now 5-1 for the season and 2-0 in district play.
Pilot Point will host Ponder next Friday.
Paradise 49, Ponder 22
PONDER — The Paradise Panthers used a huge second quarter to break open a tight game and roll to a 49-22 victory over the Ponder Lions.
Paradise, after holding a slim 7-0 lead after the first quarter, scored 28 second-quarter points and never looked back. The victory improves Paradise’s record to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in District 4-3A Division I play. Ponder is 2-4 and 0-2 in district.
Chase Taylor got the Lions on the scoreboard midway through the second quarter on a one-yard touchdown run. Ponder trailed Paradise 35-7 at the half.
In the third quarter, Oscar Martinez caught a five-yard scoring toss from Taylor and the Lions got their final touchdown on the game in the fourth quarter on a 65-yard run by Taylor.
Taylor finished the game with 123 yards rushing on 18 carries as Ponder was limited to 156 yards on the ground and 86 yards passing by the Paradise defense.
The Lions travels to Pilot Point next Friday.
Dallas Lakehill 58, Calvary 36
The Dallas Lakehill Warriors got off to a fast start and the Calvary Lions could not do anything to slow them down.
The unbeaten Warriors scored 16 first-quarter points and 28 more in the second quarter en route to a 58-36 win over Calvary.
Lakehill (4-0, 2-0) led 22-0 before Calvary finally got on the scoreboard when Jacob Helzer dashed 60-yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter. The Lions (3-2, 1-1) didn’t score again until midway through the third quarter on a 10-yard pass from Beck Hillman to Drew Brown.
Hillman scored on a 3-yard run early in the final quarter to cut the Lakehill lead to 44-22. The Warriors added two more touchdowns before Helzer closed out the scoring with TD runs of 14 and 3 yards.
Lakehill rolled up 513 yards in total offense while Calvary had 293 yards. Helzer led the Lions with 156 yards on 12 carries while Hillman had 33 yards on seven carries.
Calvary will face Gainesville State School next Friday.