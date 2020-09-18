FORNEY — Though they cut it close on Friday night, the Sanger Indians eked out a big win over Canton on a goal line stand 27-26, improving to 4-0 on the year.
The Indians’ running back Tallyn Welborn was a beast with 189 rushing yards to go along with two touchdowns to lead the Sanger offense. Quarterback Rylan Smart passed for 146 yards and a touchdown as well.
Defensively, the Indians had interceptions by Avery Walker and Dewey Terreault to help out the cause. Sanger stopped a two-point conversion by Canton with a minute left on the clock to seal the win.
Gunter 30, Pilot Point 14
GUNTER — A tough offensive night led to the Pilot Point Bearcats coming up short in the contest with Gunter, scoring just two touchdowns in the 30-14 loss.
The Bearcats were held scoreless through the first quarter before finally getting on the board in the second quarter, leaving them to trail 16-7 at halftime.
Pilot Point was outscored 14-7 in the second half with their second touchdown coming in the fourth.
The Bearcats’ offense was held to just 257 total yards with 100 coming through the air and the other 157 yards coming on the ground.