SANGER — Sanger scored 24 points in the second quarter and held on for a 24-20 win over Krum to pick up its first district win of the season on Friday.
The win moves Sanger (5-3, District 4-4A Division II) into a three-way tie for second in the standings with Van Alstyne and Aubrey.
A win in either of its last two games — against Van Alstyne and Celina — assures Sanger a playoff spot.
Krum (4-5, 0-3) can still make the playoffs with a win next week over Aubrey and an Aubrey loss in its season finale to Van Alstyne.
Prosper Rock Hill 56, Lake Dallas 35
PROSPER — Brenner Cox found the end zone five times on the evening to lead Prosper Rock Hill (4-4, 3-3 District 7-5A Div. II) to a 56-35 win over Lake Dallas (3-6, 1-6).
Cox threw for 274 yards and two scores through the air and added two of his three running touchdowns late in the second quarter to send his team into the half up 34-14.
Prosper running back Donovan Shannon was not to be outworked, rushing for 236 yards on 30 carries with three touchdowns of his own.
Lake Dallas attempted a comeback in the third quarter. Ethan McCoy ran for a touchdown, and the following possession running back Godwin Ugochukwu had back-to-back big runs to set up his own score.
Lake Dallas’ quarterback Brendan Sorsby returned Friday from a hand injury that kept him out of the previous three games. Sorsby racked up over 200 total yards with a pair of touchdowns.
Argyle 56, Terrell 14
ARGYLE — Senior quarterback Jett Copeland led his Argyle Eagles to a 56-14 win with 209 yards and 4 passing touchdowns in a home district game versus the Terrell Fighting Tigers.
Argyle took the lead in the first two minutes of the contest on a 37-yard Peyton Shoemake rush. Taking control in the first half, Copeland threw four touchdowns on four straight drives, with the final pass being a 7-yard jump pass to Grant Chaney to extend Argyle’s lead to 35-0.
Argyle would continue their offensive onslaught in the second half, adding a touchdown in the third quarter on a 2-yard Landon Farris Rush.
Terrell’s offense found the end zone twice in the fourth quarter, scoring two touchdowns on the legs of running backs Kanye Nix and Chase Bingmon,
Argyle added two touchdowns of their own in the fourth quarter, bringing the game to a final score of 56-14. The win is the Eagles’ 48th straight at home.
— Staff reports
Fort Worth Nolan 38, Liberty Christian 2
FORT WORTH — Fort Worth Nolan Christian’s defense intercepted three passes and held Argyle Liberty Christian’s offense scoreless in a 38-2 win Friday night.
In the first game since the suspension of head coach David Beaudin, interim coach K.J. Williams got his first career win for Nolan (3-5, 3-2 TAPPS District 1-I) with help from all three phases.
Nolan running back Kewan Lacy rushed for 154 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown, while his tandem mate D.K. Smittick added 116 yards and a touchdown.
Quarterback Cole Matsuda and the offense moved the ball well throughout the game, as he passed for 150 yards and two touchdowns, including a 51-yard strike to Skyler Patterson who finished with five catches, 84 yards and that touchdown.
The Nolan defense swarmed to the ball the entire night. Defensive lineman Curlee Thomas had multiple sacks and pressures while Jackson Reed caught two of the team’s three interceptions, including a 35-yard pick six.
Quarterback Steel Doss for Liberty Christian (1-7, 0-5) finished 9 of 19 passing.