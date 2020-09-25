SANGER — The Sanger Indians had their ground game on full display against Venus on Friday evening, smashing the Bulldogs for 307 rushing yards en route to a 48-6 victory.
Running back Tallyn Welborn was front and center in the Sanger rushing onslaught with 184 yards on 10 carries and four touchdowns on the night. Quarterback Rylan Smart was 11-18 for 94 yards and a touchdown as well.
The Indians held Venus scoreless until the fourth quarter, all the meanwhile scoring double digits in the first three quarters of the ballgame. As an offense, Sanger had 401 total yards and 17 first downs.
Following the win, Sanger continues its blazing start to the season with a 5-0 record and will put that perfect record on the line at Vernon next Friday.
Pilot Point 53, Peaster 30
PILOT POINT — A dominant all-around performance for the Pilot Point Bearcats had them on the right side of a lopsided 53-30 final score against Peaster on Friday.
The Bearcats offense led the way in the victory with a whopping 655 yards of total offense, highlighted by 522 rushing yards as a team. Max Hollar was a beast with 280 yards on 21 carries for five touchdowns. Ish Harris got in on the action as well for Pilot Point with 183 yards on 10 carries and three touchdowns.
Pilot Point was able to come away with a touchdown in every quarter while the defense was effective outside of allowing a 21-point second quarter.
Back on track following last week’s loss, the Bearcats now sit at 3-1 and will host Bowie next Friday.
Caddo Mills 50, Aubrey 28
CADDO MILLS — Despite an excellent night offensively for the Aubrey Chaparrals that saw them collect 426 yards of total offense, it was not enough as they fell to Caddo Mills 50-28 for their first loss of the season.
Braylon Colgrove spearheaded the ground game for the Chaps with 147 yards out of 312 total rushing yards for Aubrey on just 11 carries while picking up a touchdown. Quarterback Jaxon Holder was 8-17 with 114 yards through the air and one touchdown.
Defensively Aubrey could not keep the Caddo Mills’ offense off the field, allowing at least one touchdown in every quarter.
The Chaps, now 4-1, will look to get back on track next week at home against Godley.
Whitesboro 22, Ponder 6
WHITESBORO — The Ponder Lions could not finish the fight against Whitesboro on Friday, as they were shut down for the majority of the 22-6 defeat.
Both squads got out to slow starts as both came away scoreless after the first quarter before the Lions scored their only points of the game in the second on a rushing touchdown.