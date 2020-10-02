VERNON — The Sanger Indians kept their momentum full steam ahead on the road at Vernon on Friday night, scoring five touchdowns and using suffocating defense in their 35-3 victory.
Sanger started the ballgame nicely in the first quarter with a rushing touchdown with roughly five minutes to go before another pair of rushing touchdowns and another coming through the air in the second quarter for a 28-3 lead at the break. The Indians went on to hold Vernon scoreless in the second half.
Following the win, Sanger improves to a perfect 6-0 on the season and will begin district play next week against Aubrey.
Argyle 48, Melissa 28
ARGYLE — It took a 21-point first quarter and excellent defense early for the Argyle Eagles to pick up their fifth straight victory this season with a comfortable 48-28 win over Melissa.
The Eagles did most of their damage through the air, with 290 of their 439 yards coming via the passing game. C.J. Rogers was 12-18 for 206 yards and two touchdowns in the winning effort. Braden Baker rushed for 75 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown as well.
Argyle held Melissa to just seven points through the first three quarters before coughing up three touchdowns during the fourth.
The Eagles now sit at a perfect 5-0, and they’ll put their record on the line against Anna on the road next week.
Aubrey 45, Godley 42
AUBREY — The Aubrey Chaparrals squeaked by in a high-scoring affair with Godley on Friday evening, using a potent rushing attack to seal a 45-42 win.
The Chaps finished with 441 yards of total offense, with 381 yards of that coming on the ground. J.J. Cooke was phenomenal with 234 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown. Braylon Colgrove picked up two touchdowns as well with six carries and 85 yards.
Aubrey led narrowly 23-20 at the half after a seven-point first quarter and 16-point second quarter before tacking on another 22 points to keep the game just out of reach for Godley.
They will begin conference play against Celina next Friday with a 5-1 overall record.
Ponder 26, Peaster 20 (OT)
PONDER — A wild and dramatic matchup with Peaster turned triumphant for the Ponder Lions, who came out ahead in their 26-20 overtime battle Friday.
The Lions came out hot to begin the night with a rushing touchdown in the first before a failed two-point conversion, though they allowed 13 points to Peaster in the meanwhile. The second quarter saw Ponder pulling ahead by halftime with a 14-13 lead following a last-second passing touchdown and successful two-point conversion.
Defensively, the Lions stepped up in the second half, giving up just one third-quarter touchdown the rest of the way while scoring a touchdown in the fourth and the game winner in overtime.
Ponder sits at 3-2 on the year and will host Boyd next Friday.
Krum 63, Venus 29
VENUS — The Krum Bobcats made quick work of Venus in their midseason contest Friday, winning in dominant fashion 63-29.
In the first quarter alone, the Bobcats scored 35 points while holding Venus to just 13 points before each squad found themselves scoreless in the second quarter. Krum got right back on track after the break with a 21-point third quarter to put the game on ice.
After their bout with Venus, the Bobcats pull even to 2-2 overall and will host Van Alstyne next Friday.
Pilot Point 52, Bowie 21
PILOT POINT — The Pilot Point Bearcats thrashed Bowie on Friday evening in a 52-21 rout.