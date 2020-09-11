Sanger 35, Howe 8
HOWE — The Sanger Indians continued their best start to a season since 2015 on Friday night as they bludgeoned their way to a 35-8 victory against Howe on the road.
Quarterback Rylan Smart led the offensive attack for the Indians with 213 passing yards and 11 completions on 16 attempts and two touchdowns. Tallyn Welborn was a horse for Sanger with 112 rushing yards and three touchdowns as well.
The Indians’ defense was excellent in holding the Howe offense to a minimum, shutting them out for the first three quarters of the game to go along with two takeaways.
Sanger will look to keep up the momentum and improve to 4-0 next Friday against Mineral Wells at home.
Sanger
7
21
7
0
—
35
Howe
0
0
0
8
—
8
SCORING SUMMARY
SN — Tallyn Welborn 6 run (Xavier Ortega kick)
SN — Dewey Terreault 65 pass from Rylan Smart (Xavier Ortega kick)
SN — Tallyn Welborn 1 run (Xavier Ortega kick)
SN — Zach Shepard 28 pass from Rylan Smart (Xavier Ortega kick)
SN — Tallyn Welborn 1 run (Xavier Ortega kick)
HW — Ballcarrier tackled in endzone
HW — Jalen Thornton 55 pass from Austin Haley (run failed)
TEAM STATS
SN
HW
First Downs
18
13
Rushing Yards
27-170
42-119
Passing Yards
213
92
Passing
11-17-0
11-16-0
Punts-Avg
1-32
4-28.8
Penalties
7-49
4-20
Fumbles-Lost
3-2
2-1
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — SN: Zach Shepard 2-30, Rylan Smart 6-8, Tallyn Welborn 15-112, Steven Bush 2-21, Peyton Punches 1-0, Avery Walker 1--1 HW: Carson Daniels 10-38, Matthew Hayes 5-12, Austin Haley 11--3, Jalen Thornton 16-70
Passing — SN: Rylan Smart 11-17-0-213 HW: Austin Haley 10-15-1-92
Receiving — SN: Zach Shepard 5-126, Tallyn Welborn 1-0, Steven Bush 1-8, Dewey Terreault 2-72, Ben Turnbow 1-4, Peyton Punches 1-3 HW: Carson Daniels 1-1, Austin Haley 1-0, Jalen Thornton 4-68, Landin Duty 1-7, Ethan Lopez 1-10, Kolby Taylor 2-9
Ponder 53, Nocona 14
NOCONA — The Ponder Lions meant business in their contest against Nocona on Friday, blowing them out early and cruising to a 53-14 beatdown.
Ponder dominated the first half against Nocona, scoring 22 points in the first quarter alone before tacking on 12 more in the second. The Lions would go on to continue to add to their lead with another 12 points in the third before a final touchdown to seal it in the fourth.
Defensively the Lions made their presence felt early in the ballgame, holding Nocona scoreless in the first half before allowing just 14 points combined in the second half.
Ponder is now 2-1 and will have a bye next week before going on the road against Whitesboro on Sept. 25.
Argyle 35, Celina 21
CELINA — A combination of a hot offensive start and a strong defensive effort late were the keys to victory for the Argyle Eagles on Friday, defeating Celina 35-21.
The Eagles rode the momentum of a pair of 14-point quarters in the first half to take a 28-14 lead into the locker room at the break. From there on it before a battle of attrition for Argyle and Celina, which scored just a touchdown each in the second half.
Argyle used a balanced attack on offense to seal the win with 335 total yards, with 213 of those yards coming through the air with the other 122 coming on the ground.
Following the win, the Eagles improve to 3-0 on the season and will host Waco La Vega next Friday.
Farmersville 33, Krum 31
FARMERSVILLE — It was a heartbreaking loss for the Krum Bobcats against Farmersville as they came up just short and ended up on the wrong side of a 33-31 final score.
Both squads were evenly matched through the first half, with the Bobcats and Farmersville scoring two touchdowns each in the first quarter before the Farmers took a 20-17 lead into the break. Though they outscored their opponent 14-13 in the second half, it was not enough for Krum to secure the victory.
The rushing attack for the Bobcats was remarkable with 350 of the 390 total yards coming on the ground. The combination of Dervin Brown and Taylor Kern led that ground game with three touchdowns between the two with 167 and 104 yards, respectively.
Krum drops to 1-2 overall on the young season and will host Bridgeport next week.