Jackson Arnold pass
Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold fires a pass during the Wildcats' game against Lancaster on Sept. 8. Guyer cruised past Little Elm 49-21 on Friday. 

 Al Key/DRC

After Argyle secured its first district win against Frisco Memorial, the remaining 10 Denton-area schools played their fifth games of the season Friday night.

Combined, the 11 schools within the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area went 5-6 in their Week 5 matchups. The Record-Chronicle had coverage of a district loss for Denton, an offensive struggle for Braswell against Allen and another Lake Dallas win in its district opener.

