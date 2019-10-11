VERNON — Jose Noyola and Jaxon Holder each scored two touchdowns to lead the Aubrey Chaparrals to a District 3-4A Division 2 42-7victory over the Vernon Lions here Friday night.
The Chaparrals (2-4, 1-0) wasted little time in grabbing the lead when Noyola dashed 40 yards for a touchdown just 3 1/2 minutes into the game. Five minutes later, Jackson Jennings scored on a 31-yard run and Aubrey led 14-0.
Noyola, who finished the game with 105 yards rushing on 10 carries, scored his second touchdown at the 11:55 mark of the second quarter on a 2-yard run, and Holder scored his first TD midway through the quarter on a 17-yard run as Aubrey led 28-0 at the intermission.
Martavious Hill got into the scoring column early in the third quarter on a 7-yard run and Holder finished off the Chaparrals’ scoring with a 2-yard run with 4:08 remaining in the third quarter.
Aubrey racked up 293 yards rushing and had 43 more through the air while the Chaparral defense held Vernon (0-5, 0-1) to 196 yards of total offense. Jackson finished the game with 90 yards rushing on four carries.
Aubrey will host Krum next Friday night.
Fort Worth Nolan 41, Liberty Christian 14
FORT WORTH — Fort Worth Nolan scored a touchdown to end the first half and then returned the second-half kickoff for a TD, and that 14-point swing was more than the Liberty Christian Warriors could overcome.
Nolan remained undefeated for the season at 7-0 by scoring a 41-14 win over Liberty Christian, now 2-5.
Quarterback Daniel Greek returned to Liberty’s lineup after being out for two weeks with an injury. He hit 15-of-38 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns and also threw two interceptions.
Nate Monticure opening the scoring for Liberty on its first possession when he caught a 63-yard pass from Greek. Monticure was the Warriors’ leading receiver with four catches for 127 yards.
Collin Gamble caught Greek’s other TD throw, a 36-yarder in the third quarter, to cut Nolan’s lead to 34-14. Gamble had five receptions for 76 yards.
Nolan turned the ball over four times but Liberty Christian failed each time in taking advantage of the miscue.
Liberty Christian hosts Midland Christian next Friday.
Bridgeport 37, Krum 7
BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport’s Kegan Munn tackled Krum running back Trey Cook in the end zone midway through the first quarter to start the scoring and a long night for the Bobcats’ offense.
Krum (0-6, 0-1) was held to 162 yards in Bridgeport’s 37-7 victory in the District 3-4A Division II opener at Bull Memorial Stadium on Friday night.
Munn’s tackle for the safety came one play after he stopped Bryant Reynolds’ punt inside the 1-yard line.
Reynolds was also a thorn in the side for Krum carrying the ball. The Bridgeport back rushed for 205 yards and two scores on 33 carries. The Bulls charged to 266 yards on the ground led by Reynolds, who had 134 yards in the first half despite being shaken up briefly.
Krum’s lone score was set up by a 58-yard pass from Cagen Clark to Priest Brown to get the ball to the 2. The Bobcats still needed four plays to score with Cook getting across the goal line on fourth down from the 1 on the second play of the second quarter. Krum only crossed midfield once the rest of way.
Krum travels to Aubrey next week.
Gainesville State School 71, Calvary 48
For a game that started out like a shootout, it ended up being one-sided at the end.
Gainesville State School overcame a 10-point deficit and scored 33 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to take a 71-48 victory over the Calvary Lions.
The Lions (3-3, 1-2) jumped into the lead early with two Jacob Helzer touchdowns and led 24-19 after the first quarter. Calvary held a 32-31 lead at halftime before pulling out to a 48-38 advantage at the end of three quarters.
Gainesville (4-2, 2-1) erased the Calvary lead in the first four minutes of the final quarter and never looked back.
Helzer finished with four touchdown runs of 7, 14, 10 and 13 yards and had 89 yards rushing on 24 carries. David Lewis had 33 yards on nine carries and scored on a eight-yard run. Drew Brown scored the Lions’ other TD on a 76-yard kickoff return.
Gainesville finished with 479 yards in total offense while limiting Calvary to 226 yards.
Calvary is off next week.