MELISSA — It was a night of many firsts for No. 1 Argyle in a 21-0 loss to No. 8 Melissa on Friday night, including its first loss in 20 games.
Argyle (4-1, 0-1 in District 7-4A Division I) turned the ball over three times in the first half, which resulted in 21 Melissa (4-2, 2-0) points that would hold the rest of the game.
It was the first time since Dec. 3, 2006, that Argyle was shut out, the first district loss since 2008 and the first regular season loss since 2015. It was also Argyle’s first loss to Melissa after winning the first five.
Melissa’s defense forced four turnovers and held Argyle to just 208 yards on the night, including just 41 yards on the ground.
Frisco Independence 44, Denton 21
Frisco Independence outscored Denton by 15 points in the second quarter to break open a close game on the way to a 44-21 win.
Coco Brown led Denton (1-5, 1-3 in District 5-5A) with 30 carries for 153 and two scores, including a 56-yard run to even the score at 7-7 in the first quarter.
Denton fell behind 21-7 but Jace Maguire cut the deficit to 21-14 after returning a kickoff 71 yards for a score.
Independence (2-3, 1-2) scored the game’s next 23 points over the course of the second and third quarters to pull away for the win.
Pilot Point 65, Bowie 24
BOWIE — Pilot Point opened 4-3A Division I play with a convincing 65-24 win over Bowie on Friday night.
Pilot Point (3-2, 1-0) open the game with 15 points in the first quarter and another 23 in the second quarter to take a 38-12 lead in halftime.
In the third quarter, Pilot Point outscored Bowie (2-3, 0-2) 24-0 to hold a 62-12 lead.
Pilot Point continues district play with a home tilt against Paradise on Friday.
Krum 55, Venus 6
Krum ended a two-game skid with a 55-6 drubbing of Venus in its final nondistrict game of the year.
Krum (4-2) scored the game’s first 27 points on the way to a season-best 55. It opens 4-4A Division II play Friday against Van Alstyne on the road.
Sanger 55, Vernon 39
In its final nondistrict game of the year, Sanger outlasted Vernon 55-39.
Sanger (4-2) will open 4-4A Division II play at Aubrey on Oct. 15.
Pulaski Academy (Ark.) 63, Liberty Christian 14
Liberty Christian was held to just 95 total yards in a 63-14 setback against Arkansas’ Pulaski Academy on Friday night.
Pulaski scored 49 points in the first half, including 31 in the second quarter in the route. Jaylen McKinney had 119 yards receiving, 95 rushing and two touchdowns in the win.
Jacob Vaughan had 96 yards passing and a touchdown pass to Avery Baller — a 49-yard strike to get Liberty on the board in the first quarter.
Not much else went right for Liberty the rest the way outside of a Michael Zarcone kickoff return for a touchdown.
Aubrey 52, Godley 24
GODLEY — Aubrey kept its record spotless with a 52-24 win over Godley Friday night.
It was the third time this year Aubrey (6-0) put up 50 or more points in a game. Aubrey now turns its attention to 4-4A Division II play when it head to Celina on Friday.