After scraping by in a one-point win last week, Denton took its second loss of the season in a Week 3 matchup with Everman.
The Bulldogs took an early 28-0 lead by the end of the first quarter as they jumped all over the Broncos’ defense.
After Denton quarterback Lawson Floyd was injured in Game 1, Jack Plunk has taken over as the starter the last two games and has managed a combined 248 passing yards. Against Everman, he completed 10 of 28 passes and threw three interceptions as the Denton offense largely struggled.
All three of the Broncos’ touchdowns came from running back Coco Brown, who put up 229 rushing yards on 32 carries.
Denton is coming off back-to-back one-win seasons and hasn’t had a winning season since 2016. The Broncos will have a chance to improve their record next week when they face Gainesville next Friday.
Lake Dallas 41, Princeton 17
Lake Dallas, now on a three-game win streak, had a strong offensive performance against Princeton to take its latest victory.
Quarterback Cade Bortnem continued to light up the field with 264 passing yards and four touchdowns. Bortnem has averaged 236 passing yards over the season’s first three games along with over three touchdowns per game. Wide receiver Keonde Henry had four catches for 139 receiving yards and two touchdowns, including a 56-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter.
After holding a 21-3 lead at halftime, the Falcons kept the ball rolling when wide receiver Niki Gray caught a 23-yard strike for another Lake Dallas touchdown. They finished the final quarter strong with two more scores.
Next up for the Falcons is the last of their nondistrict games at Grand Prairie.
Sanger 29, Nevada Community 28
Sanger has also navigated through the first three games of the season without a loss after edging out a one-point victory over Nevada Community.
The Indians entered halftime at an eight-point deficit and pulled out the win by scoring two second-half touchdowns and tacking on a two-point conversion on each. After scoring one touchdown in the third quarter, Community fell short offensively in the fourth with no points.
Next Friday, Sanger will look to keep its momentum rolling and continue the win streak when the Indians host Mineral Wells.
Farmersville 21, Pilot Point 18
After a blowout loss last week, Pilot Point dropped a close game at Farmersville on Friday.
The Bearcats were up by four points at halftime but failed to score any points in the second half, making Farmersville’s single second-half score enough to take and maintain the lead.
Pilot Point is now 1-2 this season, and will have the chance to even out its record next Friday when the Bearcats play Bells at home.