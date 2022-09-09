Coco Brown

Denton’s Coco Brown (1) breaks free in the fourth quarter for his third touchdown against Everman High School on Friday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton. Everman beat the Broncos 54-19.

 Courtesy photo/Kyle Biggerstaff

After Guyer and Aubrey played Thursday night games, the other nine Denton-area teams played their third games of the season Friday night.

Combined, the 11 schools within the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area went 6-5 in their Week 3 matchups. The Record-Chronicle had coverage of another blowout win for Guyer, a second tough loss for Aubrey, a back-and-forth shootout between Ponder and Krum, a dominant performance from Ryan, Braswell’s record-setting loss to Trophy Club Byron Nelson and a third impressive win for Argyle.

Frankie Moreno

Frankie Moreno (7) intercepts a pass for the Denton Broncos in the first quarter against Everman High School on Friday night at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.

