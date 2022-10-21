The Bengals were unable to pick up their first district win of the season against Prosper.
Braswell (2-6, 0-5 in district) was already out of the playoff picture after last week's loss to Guyer and was unable to keep up with a strong Prosper (7-1, 4-1) offense.
Quarterback Keegan Byrd threw for 102 yards and 2 touchdowns, both to wide receiver Dylan Smith.
The first quarter was rocky as Byrd had a fumbled run and threw an interception on the next possession. Prosper scored a touchdown off the fumble recovery and missed a field goal attempt after the interception.
Despite the early mistakes, Byrd was able to get back on his feet in the second quarter, throwing a deep pass to Smith for an 88-yard touchdown catch. He connected with Smith again later for a five-yard touchdown catch. Prosper was able to score again, though, and regained the lead to enter the half up 17-14.
The Eagles started the second half with a pair of touchdowns to increase their lead and did not look back. Scoring 28 points in the third and 14 in the fourth while holding the Bengals to none helped Prosper cruise to victory.
Braswell will host Little Elm (1-7, 0-5 in district) next Friday in its home finale.
Krum 35, Farmersville 0
With both teams vying for their first district wins of the season, Krum took it home with a shutout victory over Farmersville.
The Bobcats (2-6, 1-3) ended a five-game losing streak with the victory and stayed in the running for a playoff spot with the victory.
The scoring started with a deep touchdown pass on fourth-and-19 as quarterback Ty Taber found wide receiver Kobey Wall in the end zone. Taber found Wall again for another fourth down conversion with a 27-yard pass and tacked on another score on the ensuing drive.
Taber hit receiver Cooper Hill wide-open for another touchdown, making the score 21-0 going into halftime.
In the third quarter, the Krum offensive line paved the way for running back Devrin Brown to run untouched into the end zone.
At the end of the frame, a lateral screen to Hill fell to the ground, leading to a heads-up play by tackle Damarques Kemp. The offensive lineman scooped up the fumble and ran it into the end zone, while a confused Farmers defense was walking off the field.
Krum travels to face Bridgeport (4-4, 1-3) next Friday in hopes of continuing its playoff push.
Peaster 55, Ponder 35
A win would have kept its playoff hopes alive, but Ponder was unable to come out on top against Peaster.
The Greyhounds (2-6, 1-3) claimed their first district win of the season as the Lions (3-5, 0-4) fell to the bottom of its district. Wide receiver Case Peacock hauled in 12 catches for 210 yards and 3 touchdowns in the defeat as quarterback Clifton Cooper threw for 360 yards, 4 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.
Ponder opened its season 3-0 but has been unable to keep the momentum going into district play. The team has been effective offensively in scoring an average of 48.8 points per game this season, but the defense has struggled to slow down its opponents.
Ponder will travel to take on No. 9-ranked Brock (4-4, 4-0) next Friday.
Boyd 35, Pilot Point 28
The Bearcats were unable to hang onto their fourth place standing in District 4-3A DI after dropping a critical matchup to Boyd.
Wide receiver Asten Kirby, who was crowned homecoming king on the night, put up Pilot Point’s (2-6, 1-3) first score when quarterback Wyatt Smith connected with him for a 48-yard touchdown pass. This gave them the lead as Boyd (5-4, 1-3) had failed a two-point conversion try on its first touchdown.
The Yellow Jackets rallied back and racked up points with three touchdowns to put them up by 20. In the final minute of the half on a Pilot Point fourth down, Drevion James faked a punt and threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to Kirby to make the score 27-14 at the half.
In the final seconds of the third quarter, Smith rumbled his way into the end zone to cut the Pilot Point deficit to six points. On their next possession, Smith found Kirby again for a 70-yard touchdown pass to take the lead.
Boyd scored on its next possession and tacked on a two-point conversion to put the team up one touchdown and finish out the game.
Pilot Point will face Peaster (2-6, 1-3) next Friday.