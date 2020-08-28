Krum 49, Paris North Lamar 20
KRUM — It was a huge night for the Krum Bobcats as they crushed Paris North Lamar 49-20 for their first win since September 2017.
Krum scored at least one touchdown in every quarter — including busting the game wide open in the second quarter with four touchdowns. Defensively, the Bobcats held North Lamar scoreless in the first half.
Senior running back Tre Cook had three touchdowns on the night for Krum, and quarterback Cagen Clark scored two of his own during a second quarter that was big offensively.
The Bobcats will travel to Hillsboro next Friday.
Sanger 25, Clifton 14
ALEDO — The Sanger Indians kicked off their 2020 season in excellent fashion on Friday night with a road victory over Clifton 25-14.
The Sanger offense was held to just six points in the first half, including a scoreless second quarter. The Indians were shut out in the third quarter before exploding for 19 points in the fourth to seal their win. Creed Carter had the signature play with a 42-yard interception for a touchdown.
Overall the Indians had 376 total yards of offense including 196 rushing yards, while defensively they held Clifton to 253 total yards. Running back Tallyn Welborn rushed for 142 yards including a 3-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
Sanger quarterback Rylan Smart was 11-16 for 180 yards passing with 38 rushing yards on 10 carries.
Sanger will go on the road to take on Ferris next week on Friday.
Pilot Point 30, Plainview (Okla.) 20
PILOT POINT — A big night offensively for the Pilot Point Bearcats helped them overcome three turnovers and push them to a 30-20 win past Plainview to start their season off 1-0.
It was a quick start in the first half for Pilot Point with a touchdown in both the first and second quarters while the Bearcats held Plainview scoreless. The Bearcats came out of halftime even hotter with a 15-point third quarter before holding off the 14-point Plainview rally in the fourth.
The Bearcats were phenomenal with their rushing attack, with 209 rushing yards on 44 attempts while averaging 4.8 yards a carry. Pilot Point had 147 yards through the air on the night while averaging 8.7 yards per attempt.
Pilot Point will face off against Melissa next week on the road.
Ponder 43, Valley View 34
PONDER — It was a victorious night for the Ponder Lions, who kicked off their season at home against Valley View with a 43-34 win.
The Lions were hot right out of the gate with a big offensive first half, scoring a whopping 33 points as they slashed through the Valley View defense. Ponder found themselves down late, however, after allowing a touchdown in both the third and fourth to Valley View, putting the Lions down 34-33.
Ponder would roar back by scoring a safety followed by a 10-yard rushing touchdown and a successful two-point conversion.
After the successful comeback win, the Lions will take on City View on the road in Wichita Falls next Friday.