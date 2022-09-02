With Ryan’s game Friday night postponed due to weather, the remaining 10 schools in the Denton area went 7-3 in their Week 2 matchups. The Denton Record-Chronicle had coverage of Braswell's dominant win in a new stadium and a heartbreaking loss for Aubrey.
Guyer 44, Aledo 14
After a dominant Week 1 game, the Wildcats returned for a blowout win against Aledo.
Quarterback Jackson Arnold had a strong performance with 353 passing yards and four touchdowns, completing 23 of 36 pass attempts. Arnold connected with receivers Landon Sides and Josiah Martin for two touchdowns each, giving the Aledo secondary fits.
Aledo struggled to put points up on the board with the offense doing too little too late, managing only two scoring drives throughout the game.
An explosive first half for Guyer included a score on six out of seven first half drives, including a one play touchdown pass from the Aledo 18 and a fumble recovery by the defense in the second quarter. Things slowed down in the second half as the Wildcats controlled the game and held a comfortable lead, scoring only once in the second half with a touchdown on a 23-yard pass.
Ryan at Bryant (Ark.)
The Raiders' game in Shreveport, Louisiana was canceled due to weather.
Denton 21, Saginaw Chisholm Trail 20
After losing a close game in week 1, Denton pulled out a nail-biting win in its Week 2 matchup.
A 5-yard rushing touchdown started the game for the Broncos, and Saginaw Chisholm Trail answered in the second quarter with a 50-yard touchdown pass. A tied halftime score had both teams rallying for the win, and a back-and-forth game ended in a failed two-point conversion attempt by Chisholm Trail, resulting in a Denton High victory.
Argyle 56, Lucas Lovejoy 49
A strong offensive performance by both Argyle and Lucas Lovejoy led to a tied score at the half, and gave way to a defensive struggle in the second half.
Despite the Argyle passing attack struggling, the Eagles' run game was able to fend off an electric performance by Lovejoy quarterback Brayden Haggle, who amassed 559 passing yards and five touchdowns.
Argyle quarterback Jacob Robinson had three total touchdowns, one passing and two rushing. Running back RJ Bunnell led the way offensively with 184 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Landon Farris added 233 rushing yards and one score.
Lovejoy’s 28-14 first-quarter lead quickly diminished as Argyle’s offense came alive, scoring four touchdowns in the second quarter to tie up the score at halftime. Argyle carried this momentum into the third quarter to take the lead with a touchdown pass to Hunter McFaul. The Eagles defense stymied the Lovejoy offense and held it to one touchdown in the second half.
A touchdown run by Bunnell sealed the deal as Argyle held on for the win in a scoreless fourth quarter.
Lake Dallas 29, Frisco Centennial 23
Cade Bortnem shined in Week 2 as he led the Falcons to victory with 260 passing yards and three touchdowns.
Despite Frisco Centennial’s late comeback attempt, an early lead allowed Bortnem and the Lake Dallas defense to hold off the attempted rally.
The combination of Bortnem and receiver Niki Gray — who had 208 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns — secured the win after Frisco pulled back to a one-point lead in the third quarter. Lake Dallas' Keonde Henry added 121 receiving yards and one score for the team.
Bortnem connected with Henry on a 47-yard touchdown to give the Falcons the lead. However, a blocked return on the extra point by Tyler Raymond kept Frisco Centennial within a field goal heading into the final quarter.
A Lake Dallas field goal was the only scoring play for either team in the final quarter, leading the Falcons to their second win.
Krum 21, Burkburnett 19
After last week's loss to Whitesboro, Krum topped Burkburnett in a close game, and Chuck Caniford got his first win in his first season as head coach at Krum.
The Bobcats will play Ponder next Friday in their first away game of the season.
Sanger 34, Ferris 25
The Sanger Indians are kicking off the season with a winning streak in their Week 2 matchup against Ferris.
Sanger will travel to Nevada, Texas, to play Community next Friday.
Plainview 27, Pilot Point 0
After a Week 1 win, Pilot Point failed to get anything going against Plainview.
New head coach Kyle Peacock will have a chance to get his team back in the win column next week in the third of the Bearcats' four nondistrict games, this time against Farmersville.
Fort Worth Dunbar 56, Ponder 55
The Ponder Lions fell short in their Week 2 matchup after a dominant win over Valley View in Week 1.
The team will play Krum at home next Friday.