With Ryan’s game Friday night postponed due to weather, the remaining 10 schools in the Denton area went 7-3 in their Week 2 matchups. The Denton Record-Chronicle had coverage of Braswell's dominant win in a new stadium and a heartbreaking loss for Aubrey.

Guyer's Trey Joyner

Guyer running back Trey Joyner pushes for more yardage as an Aledo defender attempts to bring him down in Friday night’s game at Bearcat Stadium in Aledo. Aledo’s Davhon Keys (3) in the background closes in.

Guyer 44, Aledo 14

Denton’s Coco Brown

Denton’s Coco Brown (34) breaks a tackle on his way to a 33-yard touchdown against Saginaw Chisholm Trail at Ranger Stadium in Saginaw on Friday night. Brown scored all three touchdowns in the Broncos’ 21-20 victory.

