Frisco Centennial sophomore running back Harry Stewart capped his season with a five touchdown game — rushing for 285 yards and adding another 58 yards receiving — in a 57-36 win over Denton at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex Friday night.
Stewart carried the ball 29 times for four scores and caught four passes and a score. It helped Centennial (1-9, 1-7 District 5-5A) earn its first win of the season.
But Stewart wasn’t the only back rushing for over 200 yards, as Denton’s Coco Brown added 217 yards on 27 carries and three TDs.
It was Centennial’s fourth quarter that finally distanced them from Denton (1-9, 1-7).
After tackling Brown in the end zone for a safety, Centennial took over after the free kick and immediately scored on a 40-yard pass from Tyler Rich to Brett Esckilden (8 catches for 79 yards and two scores).
Centennial, for the second week in a row, scored from its first play from scrimmage on a 79-yard run by Stewart.
Argyle 52, Paris 30
ARGYLE — Peyton Shoemake rushed for 110 yard and two touchdowns to lead Argyle to a 52-30 victory over Paris at Eagles Stadium.
Argyle, ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press 4A Division I poll, scored five straight touchdowns after trailing 17-7. Argyle took its first lead, 21-17, on the opening drive of the second half when Jet Copeland found Hayden Stewart on a 19-yard pass. Copeland finished with 171 passing yards and three scores.
Argyle (9-1, 5-1) had touchdowns from five different players as they won their 49th consecutive home game and clinched the No. 2 playoff seed. Its defense limited Paris to 34 yards in the decisive third quarter.
Paris (6-4, 3-3) was led by Lyric Treadwell with 187 yards and a touchdown. GiTaeus Young added 111 receiving yards and a score.
Celina 70, Sanger 0
SANGER — Quarterback Noah Bentley threw four first half touchdowns en route to leading Celina to a 70-0 victory over Sanger.
Bentley finished with 180 yards through the air for Celina (8-1, 4-0 in District 4-4A Division II) to take a 63-0 lead at half.
Sanger (5-5, 1-3) was shutout and finished the game with -31 total yards, while Celina netted 536.
Celina scored in its first eight offensive possessions of the game, with a balanced four coming from the pass and four via rush. All but one of the Bobcats’ touchdowns came in the first half.
Both teams advance into the 4A state playoffs, with Celina finishing atop 4A and Sanger in fourth.
Liberty Christian 52, Plano John Paul II 16
ARGYLE — Argyle Liberty Christian junior quarterback Steel Doss accounted for five total touchdowns and 272 all-purpose yards en route to a convincing 52-16 win over John Paul II in both teams’ regular-season finales.
Doss found receiver Brady Janusek four times for 92 yards and two scores, while running back Cade Harycki led the rushing attack with 107 yards and a touchdown.
The Liberty Christian (2-8, 1-6) defense forced three interceptions from John Paul quarterback Drew Forkner and didn’t surrender a point in the second half.
John Paul II (1-8, 0-7) junior running back A.J. Sibley was the featured offensive weapon carrying the ball 25 times but was never able to break a big play and finished the night with 100 yards and a score.
Paradise 42, Ponder 21
PARADISE — Ponder’s regular season came to a close with a 42-21 loss to Paradise on Friday night.
Paradise jumped on Ponder early, lead 14-6 after the first quarter and then 28-14 at the half. Ponder finishes the season 4-6 and 1-6 in district play.