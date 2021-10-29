FRISCO — Quarterback Brennan Myer led Frisco Wakeland, (7-2, 6-2 District 5-5A Division I) with 107 yards and three touchdowns in a dominant 56-0 win over Denton (1-8, 1-6) on Friday night at David Kuykendall Stadium.
After a 42-0 lead at the end of the first half, Frisco Wakeland continued to dominate on both sides of the ball. As a team, it scored five rushing touchdowns with four different running backs. Jared White led the rushing attack with 156 total yards and two touchdowns.
For Denton, running back Coco Brown contributed 148 rushing yards out of the 195 total yards for the team. Quarterback Colton Adler had 63 passing yards in the loss.
Frisco Wakeland officially locked up the third seed in its district with the win.
— Staff report
Lake Dallas 48, Frisco Memorial 38
CORINTH — In an exciting back-and-forth game, Lake Dallas (4-6, 2-6 7-5A Division II) came out on top 48-38 over Frisco Memorial (4-5, 2-5) on Friday night at Falcon Stadium.
Lake Dallas quarterback Brendan Sorsby led the way with 415 total yards, 238 through the air with three touchdown passes and 177 on the ground with three rushing touchdowns. Wide receiver Javaan Evans also had a fine performance with eight catches for 145 yards and two receiving touchdowns.
Memorial held a 10-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Lake Dallas stormed back in the second quarter to take a 24-17 advantage into halftime. The second quarter was highlighted by a 46-yard field goal by Lake Dallas kicker Preston Gregg that had plenty of distance to spare.
Memorial defensive back RJ DeMadet took the second-half kickoff back 100 yards for a score to tie the game at 24. However, Lake Dallas showed its resolve by scoring a touchdown on the next possession to regain the lead. Memorial tied the game again at 31, but Lake Dallas took control by scoring the next two touchdowns, for a 45-31 advantage.
After Memorial scored what would be its final touchdown, Lake Dallas methodically ran the ball down to eat up most of the fourth quarter and converted the game-clinching field goal before holding Memorial at bay for the final 2:23 of play.
— The Dallas Morning News
Argyle 48, Kaufman 21
KAUFMAN — Jett Copeland had 219 total yards and four touchdowns to lead Argyle over Kaufman 48-21 at Lion Stadium.
Copeland had touchdown passes of 23 and 26 yards. Caden Dodson had two field goals, the last being a 39-yarder to put Argyle (8-1, 4-1 District 7-4A Division I) up for good.
Braxton Garmon connected on a 30-yard touchdown pass with Daylon Dickerson to put Kaufman (7-2, 3-2) on the scoreboard.
Argyle forced four turnovers including two interceptions, while holding Kaufman to only 147 yards passing.
— Staff report
Ponder 61, Bowie 12
PONDER — A 25-point second quarter outburst turned a close game into a blowout as Ponder picked up its first district win of the year.
After the first quarter, Ponder (4-5, 1-7 in District 4-3A Division I) led 7-6 but then scored 41 straight points over the course of the second and third quarters to grab a 48-6 lead.
— Staff report
Pilot Point 56, Boyd 28
BOYD — Pilot Point kept its unblemished district record in tact with a 56-28 win over Boyd on Friday night.
The win for Pilot Point (7-2, 6-0 District 4-3A Division I) sets up a winner-take-all matchup for the district title next week against Brock.
— Staff report
Van Alstyne 45, Sanger 22
VAN ALSTYNE — In a battle for third in District 4-4A Division II, Van Alstyne topped Sanger 45-22 on Friday night.
Sanger (5-4, 1-2) trailed just 14-6 at halftime, but Van Alstyne pulled away in the second half, outscoring Sanger 31-16.
The loss drops Sanger to fourth in the standings and sets up a meeting with district-leading Celina next week.