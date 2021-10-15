PONDER — Brock raced out to a 35-point first quarter lead on the way to a 70-20 win over Ponder on Friday night.
There were some bright spots for the Lions (3-4, 0-4 District 4-3A Division I) as Clifton Cooper passed for 204 yards with five of his completions going to Case Peacock, who racked up 66 yards.
Despite the loss, Ponder still has an opportunity to claim a playoff spot with three district games remaining.
Pilot Point 34, Whitesboro 28 (2OT)
WHITESBORO — Pilot Point stayed undefeated in district play with a narrow 34-28 win in overtime over Whitesboro on Friday night.
The Bearcats (5-2, 4-0 District 4-3A Division I) erased 14-3 deficit in the second half to force overtime. In the extra frames, both Whiteboro and Pilot Point scored to send the game into a second overtime.
Pilot Point scored on its possession in the second overtime period and missed the 2-point conversion. Pilot Point then kept Whiteboro out of the end zone to come out with the win.
Celina 70, Krum 7
KRUM — Noah Bentley threw two first-quarter touchdowns and ran for a score in the second quarter as Celina (6-1, 2-0 District 4-4A Division II) defeated Krum (4-4, 0-2).
Celina, which never punted during the game, amassed 552 total offensive yards while holding Krum to 174 yards, including minus-57 yards on the ground.
Jack Brown and Brower Nickel each caught a touchdown pass in the first quarter, Ty Hagenbrock ran 65 yards for a score, and Gabe Gayton had a 1-yard touchdown run for Celina, which led 28-0 after one quarter. Jedd Ubanoski’s interception started Celina’s first scoring drive.
Trae Hollins had a 20-yard scoop and score fumble return after a sack, as Celina led 42-0 at halftime.
Jake Cook had a 59-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter from freshman quarterback Kobey Wall, who finished with 174 passing yards. Cook had 107 receiving yards on three receptions.
— Staff reports
Plano Prestonwood 24, Liberty Christian 6
ARGYLE — Carter Stoutmire grabbed two interceptions in the first quarter, taking one back for a score, leading Prestonwood Christian Academy (5-2, 3-1) to a 24-6 victory over Argyle Liberty Christian (1-6, 0-4) in TAPPS Division 1 District 1 action at For Him Field.
Both Stoutmire’s interceptions came in the first quarter, and a third interception in the first quarter by linebacker Nathan Laperi taken in for a score shut down the Liberty Christian offense before it ever got going.
Troop O’Neal added a 41-yard field goal to send Prestonwood into the half up 17-0. Quarterback Tag O’Neal found receiver Nate Stafford for the first offensive touchdown of the game midway through the fourth quarter.
Liberty Christian’s comeback attempt was limited to a late-game scoring run by backup quarterback Steel Doss.
— The Dallas Morning News