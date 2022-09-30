Argyle, Krum and Ponder had their bye this week while the remaining eight schools within the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area went a combined 4-4 in their Week 6 matchups. The Record-Chronicle had coverage of Guyer's homecoming victory and a Lake Dallas overtime win with a wild ending as both teams remained undefeated.
McKinney 60, Braswell 51
Braswell took its third straight district loss Friday in a hard-fought game against McKinney.
Quarterback Keegan Byrd led the team offensively with 468 passing yards and two touchdowns while also throwing two interceptions that McKinney turned into points on its ensuing drives. Byrd is now averaging 257 passing yards per game this season.
The Bengals (2-4, 0-3 in district) got off to a strong start as Byrd found wide receiver Ja’Ryan Wallace for touchdown passes on the team's first two possessions. Braswell ended the first quarter up 21-7 after wide receiver Elijah Scruggs caught a 55-yard touchdown pass.
McKinney rallied back and cut its deficit to two in the second quarter behind a strong run game. Braswell took the reins again with a touchdown run and an interception to finish out the half on top 35-26.
McKinney came back within two with a 47-yard rushing touchdown to start the third quarter and took the lead when an interception turned into a scoring opportunity. Braswell regained its edge as the third quarter became a shootout before McKinney came out on top with a five-point lead to end the frame.
As the final quarter began, the Braswell defense stepped up with an interception that turned into a field goal to trail by two, but McKinney finished out the game with a final touchdown to take home the win.
Braswell will have another chance to secure its first district win in two weeks when it hosts crosstown foe Guyer (6-0, 3-0) after both schools' bye week.
Aubrey 63, Gainesville 6
Aubrey took home its second district win of the season and third straight victory overall in cruising past Gainesville.
Running back Emerson Cagle put up 174 rushing yards and one score while tight end Jett Runion posted 112 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
The Chaparrals (4-2, 2-0) put up 49 unanswered points in the first half, scoring three times on the ground with three different rushers in the first quarter. Two touchdown passes and an interception return touchdown tacked on more points before running back Kai Bagley got his second score of the night with a 30-yard rushing touchdown to finish out the half.
Aubrey scored two more touchdowns in the third quarter and Gainesville ended the night with a single score.
Next up for Aubrey is its third district matchup at Van Alstyne (3-3, 2-0) next Friday.
Van Alstyne 52, Sanger 35
After its undefeated season came to an end last week, Sanger failed to get back on track with another tough loss against Van Alstyne.
Quarterback Logan Lewis put up 301 passing yards and two touchdowns for the team, but a strong rushing game from the Panthers ultimately gave them the advantage.
The back-and-forth first half ended with Sanger (4-2, 0-2) on top by four, but an impressive ground attack and a pair of two-point conversions for Van Alstyne lifted it to the lead going into the fourth quarter.
Sanger came back within three in the final 10 minutes of the game, but Van Alstyne sealed the deal with a pick-six and one final rushing touchdown.
Sanger has another shot at a district win next week in an area matchup at Krum (1-4, 0-1) on Friday.
Paradise 48, Pilot Point 34
The Bearcats were unable to take down undefeated Paradise in their second district matchup of the season.
Pilot Point (1-5, 0-2) put up a strong fight against an electric Paradise offense and held the lead several times during the matchup. The game was back-and-forth as Paradise held a five-point lead going into the half.
A brief third quarter Bearcat lead was shut down as Paradise went on to take its largest lead of 11 points toward the end of the quarter. Pilot Point rallied back again to take a one-point lead with about 10 minutes left in the fourth. A final pair of touchdowns from Paradise with no answer from the Bearcats ended the game.
Pilot Point plays area competitor Ponder (3-2, 0-1) next Friday in hopes of taking home its first win since Week 1.
