Aubrey logo

After Ryan took down Fort Worth South Hills for its fourth consecutive win and Denton dropped another district game Thursday, six other Denton-area schools played their sixth games of the season Friday night.

Argyle, Krum and Ponder had their bye this week while the remaining eight schools within the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area went a combined 4-4 in their Week 6 matchups. The Record-Chronicle had coverage of Guyer's homecoming victory and a Lake Dallas overtime win with a wild ending as both teams remained undefeated.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

Recommended for you