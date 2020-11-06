VAN ALSTYNE — The Aubrey Chaparrals meant business on Friday night in their final district contest of the season against Van Alstyne, blowing past them 42-7 to finish first in District 7-4A.
Offensively, the Chaps jumped out to a quick 14-3 lead after the first quarter before tacking on another seven points in the second for a 21-3 lead at the half. Aubrey went on to outscore Van Alstyne 21-0 in the second half.
With the win, Aubrey finishes the final season on a five-game winning streak with a 4-0 district record. The Chaps were 9-1 overall on the year.
Argyle 28, Paris 7
PARIS — In dominant fashion, the Argyle Eagles capped off their 2020 regular season with a perfect season after defeating Paris 28-7 on the road Friday evening.
With the win, Argyle ends the year with a perfect 10-0 mark this season and 6-0 in district matchups and a first-place finish in District 7-4A.
Brock 66, Pilot Point 21
BROCK — In what was a battle for the District 4-3A title, the Pilot Point Bearcats saw those hopes disappear in their showdown with Brock as they were blasted in a 66-21 blowout.
However, the Bearcats ended their season at a respectable 7-3 overall and 5-2 in their district contest for a second-place finish this season.
Paradise 44, Ponder 13
PONDER — The Ponder Lions came up short in the contest with Paradise for their final game of the season, falling 44-13 to end the year with five straight losses.
The Lions were held scoreless in the first half while coughing up 21 points during the first two quarters. Ponder saw the game get away from them in the third quarter as they were outscored 23-13 to put it on ice for Paradise.
Ponder finishes the year at 3-7 overall, with a 1-6 record in district play.
Denison 56, Lake Dallas 34
CORINTH — It was the fifth straight loss for Lake Dallas on Friday against Denison, as the Falcons were handily defeated 56-34.
Although Lake Dallas led just 3-0 after the first quarter, the game quickly turned into an offensive explosion with Denison putting up 21 points in the second quarter while the Falcons put up 14 points of their own.
However, the blowout was on in the second half with Denison outscoring Lake Dallas 35-17 to seal the game.
The Falcons fall to 1-5 overall on the year and are winless in district play at 0-5. They will travel to take on Lovejoy next week.