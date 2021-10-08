CELINA — Celina scored three times in the first and second quarters on the way to a 49-14 win over Aubrey.
Aubrey, which was previously undefeated, gave up 413 total yards to Celina (5-1, 1-0 District 4-4A Division II) and had no answer for its ground game, which racked up 260 yards.
Aubrey (6-1, 0-1) could not keep up with Celina's scoring pace all night as it surrendered six first-half touchdowns. The Chaparrals also committed 19 penalties on the night for 134 yards, which helped extend a number of Celina drives.
Frisco Lone Star 72, Denton 16
FRISCO — Denton surrendered the game's first 23 points on the way to a 72-16 setback at Frisco Lone Star.
Coco Brown led the way for Denton (1-6, 1-4 District 5-5A Division I) with 142 yards rushing on 21 attempts, including a 97-yarder in the fourth.
Denton could muster only five first downs on the night as the Broncos struggled to contain Lone Star's (5-1, 4-0) Ashton Jeanty, who posted 202 yards rushing and six touchdowns.
Denison 40, Lake Dallas 17
DENISON — Lake Dallas could not keep up with Denison's offense in a 40-17 loss on the road.
Lake Dallas fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter and trailed 24-10 at the half.
Cade Bortnem completed 19 of his 31 passes for 239 yards and threw both touchdown passes for Lake Dallas (3-4, 1-4 District 7-5A Division II).
The Falcons struggled to stop Denison's offense, which put up 423 total yards and netted 21 first downs.
Boyd 28, Ponder 21
BOYD — Ponder fell for the third straight time after being outscored 22-0 in the second half to fall 28-21.
The Lions (3-3, 0-3 District 4-3A Division I) led 21-6 at the half, scoring twice late in the second quarter.
Van Alstyne 43, Krum 14
VAN ALSTYNE — In the 4-4A Division II opener, Krum could not get any consistent stops in a 43-14 loss to Van Alstyne.
After holding Van Alstyne off the scoreboard in the first quarter, Krum (4-2, 0-1) allowed multiple scores in the second, third and fourth quarters.