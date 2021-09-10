AUBREY — Simahj Brown accounted for four touchdowns as Aubrey had little problem in a 62-6 win over Gainesville Friday night.
Aubrey (3-0) rushed for 317 yards as a team as Brown nearly outgained the entire Gainesville team on his own — Brown accounted for 200 total yards; Gainesville had 219 total yards with no yards passing.
The game was close after one with Aubrey leading just 6-0, but then the Chaparrals scored 49 straight points through the second and third quarters to lead 55-0 at one point.
Aubrey heads on the road next week to take on Terrell.
The Colony 38, Denton 17
THE COLONY — Despite holding a 10-0 early lead, Denton could not sustain the early momentum in a 38-17 loss to The Colony to open district play.
Denton (0-3, 0-1) jumped out to the double-digit lead early in the first quarter but was only held to seven points the rest of the way. After falling behind 10-0, The Colony (1-2, 1-0) rattled off the next 38 points and racked up 418 yards of offense on the night.
Coco Brown led the Denton offensive with 34 touches for 203 yards and one touchdown.
Frisco 70, Lake Dallas 27
FRISCO — A shootout turned into a blowout as Frisco rolled past Lake Dallas 70-27 to open District 7-5A Division II play.
Frisco jumped out to a 21-7 lead early in the first, but Lake Dallas pulled to within one at 21-20 thanks to a Drew McKinney run from three yards out.
That was as close at it would get as Frisco scored the game’s next 49 points, which included three rushing touchdowns of 61 yards or more as it racked up 594 rushing yards on the night.
Lake Dallas (2-1, 0-1) was held to just 366 total yards on the night, led by Brendan Sorsby’s 208 passing yards.
Krum 48, Famersville 15
KRUM — Krum has already matched its win total from a season ago with three wins in as many weeks after a 48-15 throttling of Farmersville on Friday night.
The game was close in the first half as Krum (3-0) nursed a 20-13 lead before outscoring Farmersville 28-2 the rest of the way.
Krum travels to Bridgeport next week.
Ponder 61, Nocona 14
NOCONA — Ponder remained undefeated with a 61-14 win over Nocona Friday night.
It was all Ponder (3-0) early as the Lions held a 28-14 lead in the second quarter and then scored 33 straight points.
Ponder has an open week next week before opening district play against Whitesboro at home on September 24.
Sanger 61, Howe 24
SANGER — A week after a loss to Lake Worth, Sanger bounced back in a big way to take down Howe 61-24 at home Friday night.
The Sanger Indians (2-1) will face Mineral Wells next week on the road.