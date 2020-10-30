AUBREY — In a complete beatdown, the Aubrey Chaparrals collected their eighth win of the season in dominant fashion over Krum 69-14.
The Chaps scored 35 points in the first quarter alone before tacking on another 21 points in the second for a huge 56-7 lead at the break. Aubrey would go on to put up another 13 points in the second quarter.
Offensively, Aubrey had a whopping 659 total yards with 472 of those coming on the ground. Braylon Colgrove had three touchdowns and 168 rushing yards while J.J. Cooke also had three touchdowns and 106 yards rushing. Jaxon Holder threw for 165 yards and three touchdowns as well.
With the win, Aubrey moves to 8-1 overall and will travel to Van Alstyne next week.
Pilot Point 52, Boyd 14
PILOT POINT — The Pilot Point Bearcats got a huge district win over Boyd on Friday evening, making a statement by dispatching them 52-14.
Pilot Point's offense was slow out of the gate with just the one touchdown in the first quarter before picking it up with a 16-point second quarter. The Bearcats went on to put the game out of reach in the second half by holding Boyd to just a touchdown while scoring 29 points themselves.
Pilot Point is now 6-2 on the season and 4-1 in their district games. They will go to Brock next Friday.
Sanger 42, Van Alstyne 7
SANGER — Van Alstyne was no match for Sanger in their Friday night matchup, as the Indians walked all over them for their eighth win in their last nine tries in a 42-7 thumping.
Sanger is now 7-1 overall this season with their only loss coming to district foe Aubrey just two weeks ago. The Indians travel to take on Celina next Friday.
Bowie 28, Ponder 21
BOWIE — It was a tough night for the Ponder Lions on Friday in their matchup with Bowie, as they failed to hold on to a first-half lead and fell 28-21.
The Lions jumped out to a quick 14-7 lead after the first quarter before putting up another touchdown in the second quarter to take a 21-13 lead into the half. However, that would be all the scoring for Ponder as they were shut out and outscored 15-0 in the second half.
Ponder falls to 3-6 overall and 1-5 in district, with Friday night’s loss being the team's fourth straight. They will look to right the ship against Paradise next Friday.