SPRINGTOWN — Jett Runion caught six passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns as Aubrey beat Bridgeport 55-3 in the Bi-District Round.
Runion’s quarterback, Semahj Brown, completed 11 of his 14 passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns. The other passing touchdown went to Tyler Brown. He finished with three catches for 21 yards.
The other five Aubrey (10-1) touchdowns came on the ground. Braylon Colgrove scored twice on his 12 rushes for 153 yards. Martavious Hill, Jacob Holder and Grant Green scored the other three. They ended with 37, 48 and 43 yards, respectively.
For Bridgeport (5-6), they were forced to pass on over half of their plays in order to try and catch up. Mason McComis completed 12 of his 32 passes for 169 yards.
Graham 35, Sanger 14
ALEDO — Running back Noah Jilek carried the ball 29 times for 195 yards, leading Graham to a 35-14 Bi-District win over Sanger on Friday night at Bearcat Stadium.
Jilek finished with three scores, including a 52-yard bust in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. Graham (7-3) quarterback Ty Thompson contributed 73 more yards on the ground and a touchdown.
Sanger (5-6) quarterback Rylan Smart threw for 264 yards, but struggled to find much room on the ground, finishing with just 2 yards on 15 attempts. Receiver Steven Bush was Smart’s favorite target, securing 7 grabs for 117 yards and a score.