WACO — In a low-scoring affair, an 85-yard kickoff return for a score early in the fourth quarter propelled Argyle to a 17-14 win over rival Waco La Vega.
Argyle (4-0) trailed for the first time in a game since 2019 when La Vega returned a kickoff for a score, following Caden Dodson’s 31-yard field goal.
Argyle took the lead going into the half on a 26-yard pass from Jacob Robinson to Landon Farris. However, La Vega would counter in the fourth with an 81-yard touchdown pass from Robert Prescott to Stephon Nickerson.
But just as La Vega had done earlier in the game, Argyle responded with its own kickoff return, which turned out to be the game winner.
Aubrey 27, Terrell 14
TERRELL — Martavious Hill accounted for two of Aubrey’s scores Friday night in a 27-14 win over Terrell.
Aubrey (4-0) scored twice in the first quarter, including the first of Hill’s touchdown runs. However, turnovers plagued Aubrey a bit as Terrell (3-1) was able to climb back into the game with a score in the second quarter to make it 14-7 at the half.
Hill scored early again in the fourth on a 5-yard run but Terrell hung around on its own as Chase Bingmon found Daryion Homes for a 24-yard touchdown.
Aubrey put the clamps down defensively and added another touchdown for good measure to keep its record perfect on the season.
Lake Dallas 56, Frisco Lebanon Trail 32
It was the Brendan Sorsby show on Friday night as the quarterback accounted for all eight of Lake Dallas’ touchdowns in a 56-32 win over Frisco Lebanon Trail.
Sorsby completed 11 of his 14 passes for 265 yards and five passing touchdowns to go along with 153 rushing yards and another three scores.
One of those touchdown runs came in the first quarter as Sorsby took a keeper 92 yards for his second touchdown run of the night.
As a team, Lake Dallas (3-1, 1-1 District 7-5A Division II) rushed for 318 yards and held Lebanon Trail (1-3, 0-2) to just 374 total yards.
Bridgeport 34, Krum 31
BRIDGEPORT — Krum suffered its first defeat of the 2021 season, falling on the road 34-31 to Bridgeport.
Krum held a 9-6 lead after the first quarter but were outscored 21-7 in the second period to go into the break down 27-16. Bridgeport tacked on another score in the third to effectively put the game out of reach at 34-16.
In the fourth, Krum made a furious comeback, scoring 15 unanswered points, but could not complete the comeback bid.
Dallas Parish Episcopal 45, Liberty Christian 14
In its opening matchup off TAPPS district play, Liberty Christian fell 45-14 to Dallas Parish Episcopal, the two-time defending state champs.
Liberty Christian (1-2, 0-1 TAPPS 1-I) found itself in a big hole early, down 21-0 after one and 28-0 at halftime. Liberty Christian found a little life early in the second half with an 8-yard pass from Jacob Vaughan to Steel Doss; however, later in the quarter Parish took an interception 31 yards to push the lead up to 35-7.
Liberty Christian was held to just 28 yards rushing on 28 attempts. Vaughan had 213 yards passing, connecting on 25 of his 43 pass attempts.
Mineral Wells 42, Sanger 41
MINERAL WELLS — In a high-scoring matchup, Sanger fell 42-41 on the road to Mineral Wells on Friday night after a two-point conversion failed with less than a minute to play.
Sanger (2-2) held a 27-21 lead at halftime but could not make it last as Mineral Wells (4-0) scored a touchdown in the third quarter to go up 28-27.
In the fourth, Sanger regained the lead at 35-28 with about nine minutes to play, but Mineral Wells scored twice in the final four minutes of the game to take the lead for good.
After Mineral Wells’ final score, Sanger drove down the field and scored with under a minute to play and opted for the win instead of overtime. The two-point conversion was no good, allowing Mineral Wells to escape with the win.