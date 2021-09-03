ARGYLE — Behind a 560-yard night on offense, the Argyle Eagles took it to Texarkana Pleasant Grove on Friday, putting them away with a 62-21 beatdown.
Argyle compiled 48 points in the first half before adding 14 more in the third quarter, while rushing for 246 yards.
Jacob Robinson passed for 204 yards and four touchdowns for the Eagles, who also had three players rush for 40 or more yards with Peyton Shoemake picking up 85 of those yards and a score.
Hayden Steward had three receptions for 69 yards and two touchdowns.
Aubrey 49, Whitesboro 14
AUBREY — The Aubrey Chaparrals made quick work of Whitesboro thanks in large part to a 441-yard rushing attack as a team that led them to a 49-14 rout.
In the first half the Chaps came out of the gate with a 13-point first quarter and a 16-point second quarter before adding on 13 more points in the third. Braylon Colgrove rushed for 274 yards and four touchdowns. Martavious Hill rushed for two scores of his own.
Lake Dallas 41, Frisco Centennial 31
CORINTH — Lake Dallas Falcons’ quarterback Brendan Sorsby was the driving force behind the Falcons’ 41-31 victory over Frisco Centennial, throwing for 231 yards and four touchdowns before adding 137 more yards on the ground with another score.
The Falcons got their offense going with a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter before they racked up another 13 points in the second quarter to lead 27-17 at the half. Lake Dallas had two more touchdowns in the second half to hold on.
Drew McKinney ran for 70 yards and a score for Lake Dallas while Javaan Evans had two catches for 73 yards and two of Sorsby’s touchdown passes.
Ponder 22, City View 16
PONDER — The Ponder Lions moved to 2-0 on the young season following their 22-16 victory over City View on Friday.
Krum 27, Hillsboro 20
KRUM — After a slow start that saw them trail 14-0 following the first quarter, the Krum Bobcats stormed back to take the 27-20 victory from Hillsboro Friday evening.
Krum outscored Hillsboro 27-6 after being held scoreless in the first quarter.
Saginaw Chisholm Trail 35, Denton 14
SAGINAW — It was a rough night for the Denton Broncos as they hit the road against Saginaw Chisholm Trail on Friday, falling 35-14.
The Broncos cashed in just once in the first half with a touchdown pass from quarterback Colton Adler to Andrew Price, though Denton trailed 21-7 at the midway point. They were outscored 14-7 in the second half.
Running back Coco Brown was held in check by his standards, rushing for 169 yards and no scores. Tristan Strange had three catches for 48 yards.
Lake Worth 43, Sanger 32
LAKE WORTH — The Sanger Indians could not take care of business on the road against Lake Worth, as they were bested 43-32.
They are now 1-1 on the year.