TERRELL — Argyle took care of business against Terrell on the road Friday, racking up 536 yards of total offense in a 56-19 bludgeoning for the Eagles’ eighth win of the year.
Quarterback C.J. Rogers was phenomenal for Argyle with 11 completions for 231 yards and two touchdowns while Cole Kirkpatrick collected two touchdowns on five catches for 104 receiving yards. Braden Baker also picked up a score on nine carries for 88 yards.
The Eagles remain perfect this season and improve to 4-0 in their district contests and 8-0 overall this season. They will look to go 9-0 against Kaufman at home next week.
Sanger 34, Krum 26
KRUM — After recording their first loss of the season last week, the Sanger Indians got back on track against Krum on Friday night by using a 21-point second quarter to secure the victory.
The Indians finished the night with 405 total yards on offense with 282 of those yards coming on the ground. Sanger quarterback Rylan Smart was strong in his performance with 123 passing yards and three touchdowns on eight completions.
Tallyn Welborn was the workhorse for Sanger in the ballgame with 178 yards on 31 carries and a touchdown. Defensively, the Indians were able to hold Krum to no more than a touchdown in each quarter.
Sanger, now at 6-1, will host Van Alstyne next week.
Pilot Point 18, Ponder 13
PONDER — Pilot Point pulled out an important district win over the Ponder Lions on Friday evening, edging them out 18-13 for the Bearcats’ fourth win out of five district games.
Overall this season the Bearcats are 6-2 and will look to take their fifth district win of the season next week against Boyd at home.
Frisco Liberty 63, Lake Dallas 21
CORINTH — It was a rough night for the Lake Dallas Falcons against Frisco Liberty on Friday, as they found themselves on the wrong side of a 63-21 blowout loss.
Lake Dallas fell behind early on and was never able to recover as they were blasted 49-7 in the first half alone. Aundre Minnifield was the lone bright spot for the Falcons with 141 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Evan Weinberg had the third touchdown as well as one reception.
With the loss, the Falcons have now lost their past four games after winning their season opener and now sit at 1-4. They will travel to Princeton next week.