ARGYLE — Argyle’s high-flying offense was in full display yet again under the lights on Friday, with the Eagles putting their skills to the test this time in a 45-7 beatdown of Anna.
The Eagles collected an outstanding 567 yards of total offense in their victory, with 295 of those yards coming on the ground. Braden Baker was excellent for Argyle with 109 yards on 15 carries with one touchdown. C.J. Rodgers was solid as well, passing for 247 yards and a touchdown.
Argyle was on fire out of the gate with a touchdown in the first quarter before busting it open with three more touchdowns for a 28-0 lead at the break.
With the win, Argyle pushes its winning streak to a perfect 6-0 to start the year. The Eagles will host Irving Ranchview next week.
Pilot Point 44, Paradise 21
PARADISE — Despite a slow start for the Pilot Point Bearcats on Friday, they were able to kick-start their offense en route to a 44-21 victory.
After a 0-0 first quarter, the Bearcats erupted for 17 points in the second for 17-7 halftime lead. Pilot Point tacked on another 14 points in the third quarter plus 13 more in the fourth to ice the game.
Defensively, the Bearcats held their own by allowing just three touchdowns total in the win.
Pilot Point improves to an excellent 5-1 on the year as they gear up to host Whitesboro next Friday.
Van Alstyne 43, Krum 13
KRUM — The Krum Bobcats came up short in their first district contest of season on Friday against Van Alstyne, finding themselves on the wrong side of a 43-13 final score.
Offensively, the Bobcats were slow to start by getting down 15-0 after the first quarter. Jake Cook got the scoring started for Krum in the second quarter with a touchdown reception from Cagen Clark. Jaden Hunter had the only other score of the game with a punt block returned for a touchdown.
Krum will take on Celina on the road next week with a 2-3 record overall.
Boyd 14, Ponder 0
PONDER — A low-scoring affair did not shake out in Ponder’s favor on Friday as the Lions were shut out at home by Boyd, 14-0.
The Lions could find no offensive rhythm throughout the entire game while allowing scores in the first and third quarter to Boyd.
Ponder falls to 3-3 on the year and will travel to Brock on Friday.