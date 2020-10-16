ARGYLE — It was a complete manhandling of Carrollton Ranchview by the Argyle Eagles on Friday evening, using a combination of high-powered offense and suffocating defense in a 77-7 beatdown.
The Eagles used a perfectly balanced attack on offense to put up 533 total yards, with 246 yards coming via the air and 287 yards on the ground. Quarterback CJ Rogers was excellent under center with 172 yards passing and four touchdowns plus no interceptions.
Knox Scoggins was phenomenal as well in the backfield by rushing for 107 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown. Collectively, Argyle had 11 players record a touchdown score. Defensively, they held Ranchview to just 21 total yards of offense.
Following the win, Argyle maintains its perfect record and moves to 7-0 on the season and 3-0 in district. They will travel to take on Terrell next Friday.
Frisco Lebanon Trail 44, Lake Dallas 14
FRISCO — The Lake Dallas Falcons were bested in their Friday night contest with Frisco Lebanon Trail on the road, as they were held in check offensively and overmatched defensively in the loss.
Lake Dallas could find the end zone only once in the first quarter courtesy of a Trevor Moon rushing touchdown. The Falcons then went scoreless through the second and third quarters before quarterback Brendan Sorsby connected with Andre Minnifield in the fourth for a 55-yard touchdown pass.
Frisco Liberty is next up on the schedule for Lake Dallas next Friday as the Falcons try to get back on track. They fall to 0-2 in district and 1-3 overall.
Whitesboro 24, Pilot Point 6
PILOT POINT — A tough night offensively led to the Pilot Point Bearcats’ first district loss of the season coming at the hands of Whitesboro, as the Bearcats sputtered to a 24-6 loss.
Quarterback Dakota David was solid in the loss with 233 yards on 38 attempts and a touchdown, but his two interceptions proved to be costly. Jay Cox did well for Pilot Point with 94 yards on six receptions and a touchdown.
The Bearcats fall to 5-2 overall this season and are now 3-1 in district play. They travel to Ponder next Friday to try to avenge this week’s loss.
Brock 56, Ponder 19
BROCK — The Ponder Lions could not slow down a prolific Brock on Friday evening, as they were bested in a 56-19 blowout.
The Lions fell behind early and never quite recovered as they were outscored 34-13 in the first half alone. Ponder found itself outscored yet again 21-6 in the second half to seal the loss.
Ponder is now 3-4 after its crushing defeat on Friday and 1-3 in district and will host Pilot Point next Friday.
Celina 64, Krum 7
CELINA — The Krum Bobcats ended their Friday night contest with Celina by finishing on the wrong side of a 64-7 thrashing for their fourth loss of the season.
The loss was the second district loss of the year for the Bobcats, who are now 0-2 in district games and 2-4 overall this season. They will welcome Sanger to their home turf next Friday.