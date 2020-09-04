Argyle 52, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 41
TEXARKANA — The Argyle Eagles pulled out a huge victory on Friday night on the road, knocking off defending Class 4A Division II champ Pleasant Grove 52-41.
Quarterback CJ Rodgers was phenomenal for the Eagles, throwing for 252 yards passing and a whopping five touchdown passes. Cole Kirkpatrick helped lead the offensive attack, finishing with six catches for 153 yards and three touchdowns.
Argyle's offense finished with 452 total yards against the Pleasant Grove defense.
The Eagles improved to 2-0 with the victory and extended their regular season winning streak to 48 games. Argyle will travel to Celina next week.
Pilot Point 49, Castleberry 35
FORT WORTH — After a big 49-35 victory over Fort Worth Castleberry on Friday, the Pilot Point Bearcats find themselves 2-0 on the young season.
Pilot Point will travel to Gunter next week to keep their momentum up as they will look to improve to 3-0 before their home district opener against Peaster.
Wichita Falls City View 36, Ponder 34 (2OT)
WICHITA FALLS — Ponder erased a 20-8 halftime deficit to force overtime on Friday night, but City View survived in a 36-34 double-overtime thriller.
After the Mustangs went up 36-28 in the second overtime, Chase Taylor scored a touchdown to cut the lead to 36-34. But on the ensuing 2-point conversion, Taylor was stopped inches short of scoring as City View held on for the win.
The Lions fell to 1-1 with the loss.
Hillsboro 27, Krum 0
HILLSBORO — The Krum Bobcats had a night to forget against Hillsboro as they were shut out for a 27-0 loss.
The Bobcats got off to a rough start defensively in the first quarter by allowing two touchdowns before intercepting a pass from Hillsboro. They would allow just two field goals in the second quarter before halftime allowing Hillsboro to lead 20-0 at the break. Overall, the defense for Krum had three takeaways.
Krum could not get anything going offensively all night against the Hillsboro defense, coughing up two interceptions and a fumble.
Farmersville will await Krum next Friday as the Bobcats look to get back on track.