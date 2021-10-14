CARROLLTON — Argyle’s Alex Moeller, Peyton Shoemake and Riley Page all scored two touchdowns apiece on Thursday night, helping Argyle to a solid 77-7 victory over Carrollton Ranchview in District 7-4A Division I play at Standridge Stadium.
Argyle (6-1, 2-1), ranked fifth in the state in 4A Division I, scored on the game’s opening play and didn’t look back in scoring on its first seven possession en route to a 63-7 halftime lead.
The Argyle defense, which finished with four forced turnovers, also had a pair of defensive touchdowns in the opening half on a 3-yard fumble return by Carson Shaw and a 30-yard interception return by Tate Thompson (two interceptions).
In all, nine different players scored touchdowns in the win for Argyle, including second-half scores by Eli McCall and Alex Mann.
Carrolton Ranchview (0-7, 0-4) got a game-high 150 yards passing from David Martini, including 56-yard scoring throw to Khari DeShay in the second quarter.
Braswell 49, McKinney 14
McKINNEY — Ja’Ryan Wallace caught 12 passes for 232 yards and four scores to help lead Braswell to a 49-14 win over host McKinney on Thursday night.
Wallace’s touchdown catches were for 43, 61, 36 and 28 yards. Those four scores — the first four scores for Braswell — helped Braswell (5-3, 2-2 District 5-6A) post a 21-7 halftime lead and 28-7 advantage midway through the third quarter.
Braswell’s Jaylon Burton was effective rushing the ball, keeping the McKinney (3-4, 0-3) defense honest and forcing man-to-man coverage on Wallace most of the night.
Once a 28-7 lead was built, Burton was the workhorse, finishing with 37 carries for 167 yards and the other two Braswell scores.
McKinney’s Bryan Jackson led the team with 17 rushes and a score. The other McKinney score opened the game on its first drive, when Sampson Nazarko hit Dylan Rhodes for a 29-yard touchdown pass.