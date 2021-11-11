Friday will mark the 18th consecutive playoff appearance for the Argyle Eagles as they begin their Class 4A Division I title defense against Wilmer-Hutchins at 7:30 p.m. in the friendly confines of Eagle Stadium
Argyle is sporting a 9-1 regular season record to open the 4A Region II bi-district round, with its lone loss coming in a 21-0 shutout against the eventual district champions in Melissa.
Defense has been the strong point this season for Argyle, which has allowed just under 16 points per game to its opponents this season. Defensive lineman Michael Madrie, linebacker Riley Van Poppel and defensive back Cade Moore have anchored the stout Eagles defense.
Argyle’s offense has come to life in the second half of the season. Following their loss against Melissa in Week 5, the Eagles made a change at quarterback, inserting all-state defensive back Jett Copeland into the starting role under center.
From there, Argyle averaged 55 points a game for the remainder of the season and a total of 275 points in the final five weeks, thus unlocking the Eagles’ offense and changing the complete dynamic of an already formidable bunch.
Meanwhile, Wilmer-Hutchins was just 3-5 in during its regular season campaign. Despite getting out to an 0-3 start that included a 48-0 loss to Kennedale, Wilmer-Hutchins was able to rack up a couple of blowout wins, namely a 37-0 drubbing of North Dallas and a 46-0 win over Pinkston to conclude the regular season.
Aubrey primed for deep postseason run, beginning with Bridgeport
Much like Argyle, the Aubrey Chaparrals finished their District 4-4A schedule at 9-1, with their only loss coming against eventual district champion Celina in Week 7 by a final line of 49-14.
However, the Chaps have one thing that very few teams do: Braylon Colgrove. The junior running back was the driving force behind the Aubrey offense that averaged 44 points a game, as Colgrove rushed for over 1,000 yards on the year and racked up nearly 20 touchdowns.
Not lost for Aubrey, though, is a defense that surrendered just 18 points a game this season.
Bridgeport endured an up-and-down season, as evidenced by their 5-5 mark. The Bulls dropped their first three games to open the season with an average of nine points per game offensively. They would go on to win their next three by scoring a cumulative 98 points. Bridgeport could not find the consistency it needed, though, as the Bulls went just 2-2 the rest of the way.
This game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday in Springtown.
Coming off district title loss, Pilot Point faces tough challenge in Early
The Bearcats and Longhorns will face off in the Class 3A Region I bi-district round in Saginaw from Roughrider Stadium at 7:30 p.m.
Pilot Point could not overtake Brock last week in the battle for District 4-3A title, falling 47-13. Yet still, the Bearcats boast a 7-3 overall mark and an excellent offense that averaged 36 points a game and is anchored by running back Ish Harris, a Texas A&M commit.
Early finished their 8-2 season on a three-game winning streak to force its way into the playoffs after starting out 5-0. The Longhorns will bring with them a strong defensive attack that allowed just 17 points per game on the season, with their two losses coming to Jed Ned and Breckenridge in blowout fashion.
Sanger squares off with red-hot Graham in opening round
The Indians will be up against a tall task on Friday night in Aledo when they take on the Steers in their Class 4A Region I bi-district matchup at 7 p.m.
Sanger did not finish the season on a high note to cap off their 5-5 season, with district champs Celina blowing out the Indians in a 70-0 shutout at home. Senior running back Colby Lewis and quarterback Rylan Smart will be the focal points for the Sanger offense.
It was the complete opposite story for Graham to end their season, however. The Steers recovered from a 1-3 start and went on to win five straight games to end the season and took the District 3-4A title over Iowa Park, which they beat 7-0 in Week 8. Graham scored 23 points per game during the regular season, while also allowing nearly 21 points to their opponents.