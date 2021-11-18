Argyle defensive back Jaamael Felton (29) jukes Wilmer-Hutchins kicker Landon Ontiveros (34) on his way to a touchdown during a long kickoff return at Eagle Stadium on Nov. 12. The Eagles face Kennedale on Friday night.
Argyle defensive back Jaamael Felton (29) jukes Wilmer-Hutchins kicker Landon Ontiveros (34) on his way to a touchdown during a long kickoff return at Eagle Stadium on Nov. 12. The Eagles face Kennedale on Friday night.
Fresh off their 49-19 drubbing of Wilmer-Hutchins last week at Eagle Stadium in the bi-district round, Argyle will hit the road Friday for a Class 4A Division I Region II area matchup at 7 p.m. against Kennedale, at Saginaw Chisholm Trail’s Ranger Stadium.
It was business as usual last week for the Eagles, who cruised to a cool 304 yards of total offense and even jumped out to a 35-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. That included an 82-yard touchdown on the opening kickoff return from Jamaal Felton, and another 65-yard score on a pick-six.
Overall, the Argyle defense forced four turnovers while Drew Adams picked up two scores as well.
Kennedale rolled in its 37-7 win over Brownwood last week, with running backs E.J. Higgins and Jerree Mills leading the Wildcats offense. Higgins put 170 yards on the ground and two scores, while Mills racked up 128 yards and a score. Kennedale forced Brownwood quarterback Chance Jones into three interceptions.
Chaps clicking offensively behind Colgrove heading into meeting with Sweetwater
Aubrey had no issue putting Bridgeport away last Friday behind 567 yards of offense in the Chaparrals’ 55-3 blowout victory to kick off their playoff season. They will try to replicate that type of success against Sweetwater at 7 p.m. Friday at Tarleton Memorial Stadium in Stephenville.
Braylon Colgrove was spectacular for the Chaps with 153 rushing yards and two scores while leading their 371-yard rushing attack. Jett Runion picking up two touchdown receptions on six catches for 132 yards. In total, six different Chaps found the end zone. However, Aubrey did amass 18 penalties for 140 yards.
On the other side, the Mustangs had much of the same story last week against Borger in a 50-15 win. Quarterback Leo Holsey passed for 242 yards and three touchdowns to couple with another three on the ground. Wide receiver Harrison Foster finished with 151 receiving yards and a touchdown as well.
LAYTEN PRAYTOR can be reached via Twitter at @PraytorLayten.