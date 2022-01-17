Five-star linebackers are inherently tough, so Ryan junior Anthony Hill’s latest honor is appropriate.
Hill was named the Class 5A Built Ford Tough Player of the Year on Saturday at the Ford Center in Frisco, where he and five others players were honored at an awards banquet.
Hill joined Brennan quarterback Ashton Dubose (6A), El Campo running back/defensive back Rueben Owens (4A), Jim Ned running back/linebacker Xavier Wishert (3A), Wink quarterback Kanon Gibson (2A) and Dallas Episcopal running back Andrew Paul (TAPPS).
The No. 1 linebacker in the 2023 recruiting class and No. 10 overall player, according to 247Sports, Hill did all for the 5A quarterfinalist Raiders.
Hill totaled 131 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, eight sacks, two interceptions, three interceptions and two defensive touchdowns. He also rushed for seven scores.
Hill was named Ford Tough Player of the Week in November when he had 18 tackles and three quarter pressures in a 7-6 win over Frisco Lone Star.
Henigan named All-American
A year ago this month, former Ryan quarterback Seth Henigan led Ryan to a state title.
In August, he was the first true freshman starting quarterback in Memphis Tigers history.
Henigan added to his growing collegiate resume on Monday when he was named to the Freshman All-American Team, voted by the Football Writers Association of America.
Henigan passed for an FBS freshman-best 3,222 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2021 and helped the Tigers earn an invitation to the Hawaii Bowl.
Sanders to Arkansas
Former Ryan standout linebacker and five-star recruit Drew Sanders is staying in the Southeastern Conference.
Sanders, who played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Alabama, announced Sunday that he is transferring to Arkansas.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound edge rusher had 24 tackles and 2 1/2 tackles for a loss and a sack this past season.
Cain chooses LSU
Former Guyer running back Noah Cain is headed to Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Cain is leaving Penn State, where the redshirt sophomore finished second on the team in rushing in 2021 (350 rushing yards on 106 carries).
Cain, who was recruited by LSU out of high school, set a Penn State freshman record in 2019 with eight rushing touchdowns
Arnold invited to Under Armour game
Believed by many to be the top Texas quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class, Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold was picked to play in the nation’s premier All-Star game.
Arnold, who helped the Wildcats reach the Class 6A title game last month, was chosen to play in next year’s Under Armour All-American game in Orlando, Florida.
Argyle senior and Texas Tech-bound offensive lineman Sheridan Wilson played in the nationally televised game Jan. 2.