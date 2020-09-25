CORINTH — Kicking off the 2020 season, Lake Dallas found itself playing host to a familiar opponent with whom it had unfinished business. With the memory of last season’s 37-34 overtime loss to Denton still in mind, the Falcons looked to issue a statement Friday night.
While the two defenses flexed their muscles throughout the game’s first 24 minutes, it was the Lake Dallas offense that finally broke through in the third quarter, scoring back-to-back touchdowns before coasting to a 20-3 win.
Coming out of the half tied 3-3 despite controlling field position throughout, the Falcons took the second-half kickoff and then marched the length of the field behind quarterback Trevor Moon for the game’s first touchdown.
The score, a quarterback keeper, marked the first long drive given up by Denton’s defense and brought the home crowd full force back into the game. A moment later, an interception by Broncos quarterback Cole Hager effectively iced the game as Moon would engine another scoring drive with the short field.
Moon totaled 158 yards on the night, with 97 of them coming through the air, and added a pair of touchdowns to power Lake Dallas to the win.
“Trevor Moon just kind of took over the third quarter,” Lake Dallas coach Michael Young said. “He got us going fast and got their D-line to slow down, and we were able to make some plays.”
While the points didn’t manifest until the second half, the Falcons controlled this game in almost every aspect. From forcing a fumble on the opening Broncos drive, which they eventually turned into a 26-yard field goal, to Moon’s back-to-back touchdown drives to begin the third quarter, it was evident the Falcons were the more complete team. The Falcon defense hassled Hager into three turnovers, which Lake Dallas turned into 10 points, and the special teams repeatedly flipped the field in their favor.
“A lot of it was the defense [playing] lights out, but I also think our special teams were really good,” Young said. “We did a good job of fielding punts; we did a good job kicking off. I think every time we kicked off to them, they started inside the 20.”
For Denton, the offense’s night was one to forget as the Broncos reached Falcon territory just once before a failed fourth-and-1 conversion at the Lake Dallas 40 extinguished their only potential threat.
The Broncos defense, meanwhile, played remarkably well for most of the night considering the short field they were routinely given to work with. Lake Dallas saw several drives begin around midfield but was forced repeatedly to punt the ball away thanks to the Broncos’ stout defense. Even the 26-yard field goal only occurred due to a Broncos fumble inside their own 30.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better effort from our defense,” Denton coach Billy Miller said. “They showed exactly what we expected. It was experience, it was flying around, it was tenacity.”
For Denton, the offense will need to figure some things out moving forward. Sophomore Coco Brown rushed for 52 yards on 13 carries, but the lack of a vertical passing attack limited the space he had to work with.
“Man, what a performance by that guy,” Miller said of Brown. “First varsity start as a sophomore and he just came out guns blazing. Really proud of him.”
In Denton’s one drive into Falcon territory, Brown led the way, racking up the majority of his yards on that drive with a series of punishing runs. While the Broncos would show some life before halftime with the turnover and a 40-yard field goal to tie the game as time expired, Lake Dallas would ultimately answer the challenge and put the game away behind Moon.
The Broncos return home Thursday night for a matchup with Saginaw Chisholm Trail, where they will try to right the ship.