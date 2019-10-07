After losing its first game of the season to Southlake Carroll last Friday, Guyer fell from No. 7 to No. 17 in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s latest Class 6A poll.
The Dragons came from behind to knock off the Wildcats 46-34, dropping Guyer to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in District 5-6A.
Elsewhere across Denton, Ryan retained its spot at No. 3 in Class 5A Division I. The Raiders took care of business against a lowly Carrollton Newman Smith team, running up a 68-0 victory.
Ryan has now won 45 consecutive regular season games. The Raiders will host Colleyville Heritage on Friday.
In Class 4A Division I, Argyle maintained its top spot for the fifth straight week. The Eagles crushed Sanger 67-6, improving to 5-0 overall and 1-0 in District 7-4A Division I.
Argyle’s average margin of victory halfway through the season is a staggering 35.8 points. The Eagles return home on Friday and will welcome in Paris North Lamar.
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football high school rankings
LEWISVILLE (AP) — Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school football rankings following Week 6, distributed by The Associated Press, with rank, team and team’s record in parentheses, last week’s result and last week’s ranking:
CLASS 6A
Rank; School (record); Last week’s result; Prv rank
1. Duncanville (5-0); W: 61-0, Dallas Skyline; 1
2. Katy (5-0); W: 35-30, Katy Tompkins; 2
3. Allen (5-0); Idle; 3
4. Longview (5-0); Idle; 4
5. Galena Park North Shore (3-1); W: 52-14, Houston King; 5
6. Austin Westlake (5-0); Idle; 6
7. Southlake Carroll (5-0); W: 46-34, Denton Guyer; 8
8. Beaumont West Brook (5-0); W: 46-23, Beaumont United; 9
9. Converse Judson (5-0); Idle; 10
10. Cy-Fair (5-0); W: 37-20, Cypress Falls; 11
11. DeSoto (5-0); Idle; 12
12. Spring Westfield (4-1); W: 31-16, Spring DeKaney; 13
13. Humble Atascocita (4-1); W; 70-7, Pasadena South Houston; 14
14. Arlington Martin (4-1); W: 57-0, North Crowley; 15
15. Lake Travis (5-1); W: 59-7, Kyle Lehman; 16
16. Dickinson (5-1); W: 41-21, League City Clear Creek; 17
17. Guyer (4-1); L: 46-34, Southlake Carroll; 7
18. Cedar Hill (3-2); Idle; 18
19. Midland Lee (5-0); Idle; 19
20. Arlington (5-0); W: 73-14, FW Paschal; 20
21. Austin Vandegrift (6-0); W: 32-25, Round Rock; 22
22. Euless Trinity (6-0); W: 49-24, San Angelo Central; 24
23. SA Northside Brandeis (5-0); Idle; 25
24. Katy Tompkins (5-1); L: 35-30, Katy; NR
25. Klein Oak (5-1); W: 35-33, Klein Collins; NR
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank; School (record); Last week’s result; Prv rank
1. Frisco Lone Star (5-0); W: Frisco Wakeland, 55-14; 1
2. Alvin Shadow Creek (5-0); W: Texas City, 34-0; 2
3. Ryan (5-0); W: Carrollton Smith, 68-0; 3
4. Dallas Highland Park (4-1); Idle; 4
5. Lufkin (4-1); W: Magnolia, 24-18; 5
6. Hutto (5-0); W: Georgetown, 34-18; 6
7. Richmond Foster (4-1); W: Rosenberg Terry, 56-14; 7
8. Lancaster (4-1); Idle; 8
9. SA Wagner (5-1); W: SA Brackenridge, 61-0; 9
10. Abilene Cooper (6-0); W: Lubbock Coronado, 52-14; 10
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank; School (record); Last week’s result; Prv rank
1. Aledo (4-1); W: Midlothian, 34-28 (OT); 1
2. Manvel (6-0); W: Houston Madison, 55-0; 2
3. CC Calallen (5-0); W: Somerset, 49-14; 3
4. A&M Consolidated (5-0); W: Montgomery, 41-21; 4
5. Fort Bend Marshall (5-1); W: Fort Bend Willowridge, 49-13; 5
6. Lubbock Cooper (4-1); Idle; 6
7. Port Neches-Groves (4-1); W: Vidor, 18-10; 7
8. Lamar Consolidated (5-0); W: Bryan Rudder, 45-16; 8
9. Huntsville (3-2); W: Cleveland, 65-0; 9
10. Port Lavaca Calhoun (3-2); L: Alice, forfeit; 10
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank; School (record); Last week’s result; Prv rank
1. Argyle (5-0); W: 67-6, Sanger; 1
2. Carthage (5-0); W: 35-14, Texarkana Pleasant Grove; 2
3. Waco La Vega (5-1); W: 49-6, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau; 3
4. Decatur (5-0); Idle; 5
5. Columbia (5-0); Idle; 6
6. Dumas (6-0); W: 28-0, Borger; 7
7. Brownwood (6-0); W: 35-0, Conroe Grand Oaks; 8
8. Springtown (5-0); Idle; 9
9. Lampasas (4-1); Idle; 10
10. Needville (5-1) ; W: 48-27, Bay City; NR
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank; School (record); Last week’s result; Prv rank
1. Waco Connally (6-0); W: 34-24, Lorena; 2
2. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (5-1); L: 35-14, Carthage; 1
3. West Orange-Stark (3-1); Ccd: Jasper; 3
4. Midland Greenwood (6-0); W: 74-14, Lamesa; 4
5. Lubbock Estacado (6-0); W: 34-10, Clint; 5
6. Gilmer (4-2); W: 43-7, Bullard; 6
7. Sunnyvale (5-0); Idle; 7
8. Geronimo Navarro (5-0); Idle; 9
9. Fairfield (5-1); W: 31-15, Madisonville; 10
10. Iowa Park (4-1); Idle; NR
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank; School (record); Last week’s result; Prv rank
1. Grandview (6-0); W: Teague, 52-7; 1
2. Malakoff (4-1); Idle; 2
3. Wall (5-0); Idle; 3
4. Bushland (5-0); Idle; 5
5. Atlanta (4-2); W: New Boston, 54-6; 6
6. Rockdale (5-0); W: Manor New Tech, 80-6; 7
7. Diboll (5-0); W: Crockett, 43-10; 8
8. Pottsboro (6-0); W: Van Alstyne, 48-27; 9
9. Jefferson (5-1); L: Hughes Springs, 29-28; 4
10. Eastland (5-0); Idle; 10
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank; School (record); Last week’s result; Prv rank
1. Canadian (5-0); Idle; 1
2. East Bernard (6-0); W: El Maton Tidehaven, 34-24; 2
3. Newton (4-1); W: Houston Legacy, 62-27; 3
4. Gunter (5-1); W: Sadler S&S Consolidated, 49-0; 4
5. Rogers (6-0); W: Burton, 45-7; 5
6. Crane (6-0); W: Ozona, 50-39; 9
7. Abernathy (4-1); Idle; 7
8. Cisco (4-1); W: Merkel, 53-8; 8
9. Friona (5-0); Idle; 10
10. Poth (4-1); W: Poteet, 48-27; NR