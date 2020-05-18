Former Guyer head coach John Walsh was introduced as the next head coach at San Marcos High School on Monday night.
San Marcos Consolidated ISD trustees approved the hire at a board meeting held via videoconference.
Walsh unexpectedly resigned from his post at Guyer on March 16 after 14 seasons at the helm of the Wildcats. In that span, Walsh compiled a 131-56 record, won 70.1% of his games and claimed two state championships.
“It is my expectation for our players to be very resilient in this challenging time of change,” Walsh said in an exclusive statement to the Record-Chronicle at the time of his resignation. “I have all the confidence in you to respond like champions. I walk away respecting the game I lived for, the school I cherish, and most importantly, the young men I love.”
Walsh led Guyer to the Class 6A Division II title game last season — his fourth championship game appearance. He guided the Wildcats to title games in 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2019, winning championships in 2012 and 2013.
Walsh won 10 or more games in eight of his 14 seasons at Guyer. Since 2010, the Wildcats have gone 104-32. He was the only head coach in Guyer’s history before Denton ISD hired Rodney Webb as his replacement on March 30.
Walsh inherits a San Marcos team that has struggled in recent years. The Rattlers went 1-9 in 2019 and 2018, missing the playoffs both seasons. In 2017, San Marcos went 10-2 and won a district title before falling to Spring Westfield in the area round of the playoffs.
The Rattlers are in the highly competitive District 26-6A, which includes defending 6A Division II champion Austin Westlake and perennial powerhouse Lake Travis.
“I’m really excited, and my family is excited about getting to San Marcos,” Walsh said in the board’s videoconference meeting. “The more we dove into the school district and looked at what SMCISD had to offer, we couldn’t be more delighted. I can’t wait to get my feet on the ground and start meeting people.”