Denton-area schools stood pat in the latest Dave Campbell's Texas Football rankings.
Guyer, which was off last week, remained No. 7 in Class 6A. The Wildcats (3-0) open District 5-6A play on Thursday at home against Keller Central.
Argyle, which was also idle, held onto its spot as the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A. The Eagles (3-0) take on winless Liberty-Eylau on Friday night in Sulphur Springs.
Ryan was the only ranked Denton-area team to play last week. The Raiders hammered West Mesquite 63-7 last week and will meet rival Denton this week.
Dave Campbell's Texas Football high school rankings
CLASS 6A
Rank; School (record); Week 4 result; Prev rank
1. Duncanville (3-0); Idle; 1
2. Katy (4-0); W: 49-7, League City Clear Springs; 2
3. Allen (4-0); W: 56-20, Plano; 3
4. Longview (4-0); W: 17-7, West Monroe, La; 4
5. Galena Park North Shore (2-1); Idle; 5
6. Austin Westlake (4-0); W: 63-8, Austin High; 6
7. Guyer (3-0); Idle; 7
8. Southlake Carroll (3-0); Idle; 8
9. Beaumont West Brook (3-0); Idle; 9
10. Converse Judson (4-0); W: 51-48, Cibolo Steele; 10
11. Cy-Fair (4-0); W: 35-3, Houston Memorial; 11
12. DeSoto (4-0); W: 55-12, Waxahachie; 12
13. Spring Westfield (2-1); Idle; 14
14. Rockwall (3-1); W: 45-38, Arlington Martin; NR
15. Humble Atascocita (2-1); Idle; 16
16. Arlington Martin (2-1); L: 45-38, Rockwall; 13
17. The Woodlands (3-1); W: 34-7, The Woodlands College Park; 17
18. Lake Travis (3-1); W: 49-0, Austin Akins; 18
19. Dickinson (3-1); W: 49-6, Katy Taylor; 19
20. Cedar Hill (2-2); W: 47-6, Grand Prairie; 20
21. Midland Lee (4-0); W: 72-26, EP Eastwood; 24
22. Arlington (3-0); W: 48-35, Mesquite Horn; 21
23. Pearland (3-0); Idle; 23
24. Austin Vandegrift (4-0); W: 28-21, Pflugerville Hendrickson; 15
25. Cibolo Steele (3-1); L: 51-48, Converse Judson; 22
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank; School (record); Week 4 result; Prev rank
1. Frisco Lone Star (3-0); Idle; 1
2. Ryan (3-0); W: West Mesquite, 63-7; 2
3. Alvin Shadow Creek (3-0); Idle; 3
4. Dallas Highland Park (3-1); W: Dallas Adams, 62-0; 4
5. Lufkin (2-1); Idle; 5
6. Angleton (2-0); Ccd. vs. Houston Westside; 6
7. Hutto (3-0); Ccd. vs. Houston Lamar; 7
8. Richmond Foster (2-1); Idle; 8
9. Lancaster (3-1); W: Mansfield Legacy, 61-0; 9
10. SA Wagner (3-1); W: SA Lanier, 35-0; 10
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank; School (record); Week 4 result; Prev rank
1. Aledo (2-1); Idle; 1
2. Manvel (4-0); W: Fort Bend Marshall, 38-34; 4
3. CC Calallen (3-0); Idle; 3
4. Fort Bend Marshall (3-1); L: Manvel, 38-34; 2
5. A&M Consolidated (3-0); W: Leander Rouse, 42-3; 5
6. Huntsville (2-1); Idle; 7
7. Lubbock Cooper (3-1); W: Lubbock Monterey, 21-13; 9
8. Port Neches-Groves (2-1); Idle; 10
9. Midlothian (4-0); W: Arlington Seguin, 42-7; NR
10. Lamar Consolidated (3-0); Idle; NR
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank; School (record); Week 4 result; Prev rank
1. Argyle (3-0); Idle; 1
2. Carthage (4-0); W: 24-15, Gilmer; 2
3. Waco La Vega (3-1); W: 61-0, Pflugerville; 3
4. Sealy (3-0); W: 34-14, Bellville; 4
5. Paris (3-1); W: 30-8, Mount Pleasant; 5
6. Decatur (4-0); W: 56-42, Graham; 6
7. Columbia (4-0); W: 62-0, La Marque; 7
8. Dumas (4-0); W: 56-0, Plainview; 8
9. Brownwood (4-0); W: 37-15, WF Rider; 9
10. Springtown (4-0); W: 43-17, Kennedale; 10
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank; School (record); Week 4 result; Prev rank
1. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (4-0); W: 45-0, Gladewater; 1
2. Waco Connally (4-0); W: 50-21, Gatesville; 3
3. West Orange-Stark (2-1); Ccd. vs. Crosby; 4
4. Midland Greenwood (4-0); W: 38-8, Seminole; 7
5. Lubbock Estacado (4-0); W: 23-16, Hereford; 5
6. Gilmer (2-2); L: 24-15, Carthage; 6
7. Sunnyvale (4-0); W: 45-7, Glen Rose; 8
8. Robinson (4-0); W: 33-27, Whitney; 9
9. Wimberley (4-0); W: 48-31, Fredericksburg; NR
10. Geronimo Navarro (4-0); W: 55-22, La Grange; NR
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank; School (record); Week 4 result; Prev rank
1. Grandview (4-0); W: Malakoff, 14-13; 1
2. Malakoff (3-1); L: Grandview, 14-13; 2
3. Cameron Yoe (3-0); W: Giddings, 49-27; 3
4. Wall (4-0); W: Sonora, 33-0; 4
5. Jefferson (4-0); W: Paris North Lamar, 35-7; 6
6. Atlanta (2-2); W: Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 41-38; 7
7. Bushland (4-0); W: Perryton, 38-13; 8
8. Rockdale (4-0); W: Austin Hyde Park Baptist, 66-7; 9
9. Diboll (4-0); W: Jasper, 14-9; NR
10. Gladewater (2-2); L: Pleasant Grove, 45-0; 5
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank; School (record); Week 4 result; Prev rank
1. Newton (3-0); Idle; 1
2. Canadian (4-0); W: Sanford-Fritch, 54-0; 2
3. East Bernard (4-0); W: Edna, 27-10; 3
4. Gunter (3-1); W: Pilot Point, 35-0; 5
5. Rogers (4-0); W: Bosqueville, 52-20; 8
6. Holliday (3-1); W: Bowie, 27-0; 7
7. Abernathy (3-1); L: Post, 14-13; 4
8. Clifton (3-1); W: McGregor, 28-22; 9
9. Cisco (2-1); Idle; 10
10. Crane (4-0); W: Kermit, 45-28; NR