Argyle wide receiver Alex Gonzales (6) and Argyle wide receiver Cole Kirkpatrick (5) celebrate after scoring a touchdown against Chapel Hill at Eagle Stadium on Sept. 13.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Denton-area schools stood pat in the latest Dave Campbell's Texas Football rankings.

Guyer, which was off last week, remained No. 7 in Class 6A. The Wildcats (3-0) open District 5-6A play on Thursday at home against Keller Central.

Argyle, which was also idle, held onto its spot as the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A. The Eagles (3-0) take on winless Liberty-Eylau on Friday night in Sulphur Springs.

Ryan was the only ranked Denton-area team to play last week. The Raiders hammered West Mesquite 63-7 last week and will meet rival Denton this week. 

Dave Campbell's Texas Football high school rankings

CLASS 6A

Rank; School (record); Week 4 result; Prev rank

1. Duncanville (3-0); Idle; 1

2. Katy (4-0); W: 49-7, League City Clear Springs; 2

3. Allen (4-0); W: 56-20, Plano; 3

4. Longview (4-0); W: 17-7, West Monroe, La; 4

5. Galena Park North Shore (2-1); Idle; 5

6. Austin Westlake (4-0); W: 63-8, Austin High; 6

7. Guyer (3-0); Idle; 7

8. Southlake Carroll (3-0); Idle; 8

9. Beaumont West Brook (3-0); Idle; 9

10. Converse Judson (4-0); W: 51-48, Cibolo Steele; 10

11. Cy-Fair (4-0); W: 35-3, Houston Memorial; 11

12. DeSoto (4-0); W: 55-12, Waxahachie; 12

13. Spring Westfield (2-1); Idle; 14

14. Rockwall (3-1); W: 45-38, Arlington Martin; NR

15. Humble Atascocita (2-1); Idle; 16

16. Arlington Martin (2-1); L: 45-38, Rockwall; 13

17. The Woodlands (3-1); W: 34-7, The Woodlands College Park; 17

18. Lake Travis (3-1); W: 49-0, Austin Akins; 18

19. Dickinson (3-1); W: 49-6, Katy Taylor; 19

20. Cedar Hill (2-2); W: 47-6, Grand Prairie; 20

21. Midland Lee (4-0); W: 72-26, EP Eastwood; 24

22. Arlington (3-0); W: 48-35, Mesquite Horn; 21

23. Pearland (3-0); Idle; 23

24. Austin Vandegrift (4-0); W: 28-21, Pflugerville Hendrickson; 15

25. Cibolo Steele (3-1); L: 51-48, Converse Judson; 22

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank; School (record); Week 4 result; Prev rank

1. Frisco Lone Star (3-0); Idle; 1

2. Ryan (3-0); W: West Mesquite, 63-7; 2

3. Alvin Shadow Creek (3-0); Idle; 3

4. Dallas Highland Park (3-1); W: Dallas Adams, 62-0; 4

5. Lufkin (2-1); Idle; 5

6. Angleton (2-0); Ccd. vs. Houston Westside; 6

7. Hutto (3-0); Ccd. vs. Houston Lamar; 7

8. Richmond Foster (2-1); Idle; 8

9. Lancaster (3-1); W: Mansfield Legacy, 61-0; 9

10. SA Wagner (3-1); W: SA Lanier, 35-0; 10

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank; School (record); Week 4 result; Prev rank

1. Aledo (2-1); Idle; 1

2. Manvel (4-0); W: Fort Bend Marshall, 38-34; 4

3. CC Calallen (3-0); Idle; 3

4. Fort Bend Marshall (3-1); L: Manvel, 38-34; 2

5. A&M Consolidated (3-0); W: Leander Rouse, 42-3; 5

6. Huntsville (2-1); Idle; 7

7. Lubbock Cooper (3-1); W: Lubbock Monterey, 21-13; 9

8. Port Neches-Groves (2-1); Idle; 10

9. Midlothian (4-0); W: Arlington Seguin, 42-7; NR

10. Lamar Consolidated (3-0); Idle; NR

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank; School (record); Week 4 result; Prev rank

1. Argyle (3-0); Idle; 1

2. Carthage (4-0); W: 24-15, Gilmer; 2

3. Waco La Vega (3-1); W: 61-0, Pflugerville; 3

4. Sealy (3-0); W: 34-14, Bellville; 4

5. Paris (3-1); W: 30-8, Mount Pleasant; 5

6. Decatur (4-0); W: 56-42, Graham; 6

7. Columbia (4-0); W: 62-0, La Marque; 7

8. Dumas (4-0); W: 56-0, Plainview; 8

9. Brownwood (4-0); W: 37-15, WF Rider; 9

10. Springtown (4-0); W: 43-17, Kennedale; 10

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank; School (record); Week 4 result; Prev rank

1. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (4-0); W: 45-0, Gladewater; 1

2. Waco Connally (4-0); W: 50-21, Gatesville; 3

3. West Orange-Stark (2-1); Ccd. vs. Crosby; 4

4. Midland Greenwood (4-0); W: 38-8, Seminole; 7

5. Lubbock Estacado (4-0); W: 23-16, Hereford; 5

6. Gilmer (2-2); L: 24-15, Carthage; 6

7. Sunnyvale (4-0); W: 45-7, Glen Rose; 8

8. Robinson (4-0); W: 33-27, Whitney; 9

9. Wimberley (4-0); W: 48-31, Fredericksburg; NR

10. Geronimo Navarro (4-0); W: 55-22, La Grange; NR

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank; School (record); Week 4 result; Prev rank

1. Grandview (4-0); W: Malakoff, 14-13; 1

2. Malakoff (3-1); L: Grandview, 14-13; 2

3. Cameron Yoe (3-0); W: Giddings, 49-27; 3

4. Wall (4-0); W: Sonora, 33-0; 4

5. Jefferson (4-0); W: Paris North Lamar, 35-7; 6

6. Atlanta (2-2); W: Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 41-38; 7

7. Bushland (4-0); W: Perryton, 38-13; 8

8. Rockdale (4-0); W: Austin Hyde Park Baptist, 66-7; 9

9. Diboll (4-0); W: Jasper, 14-9; NR

10. Gladewater (2-2); L: Pleasant Grove, 45-0; 5

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank; School (record); Week 4 result; Prev rank

1. Newton (3-0); Idle; 1

2. Canadian (4-0); W: Sanford-Fritch, 54-0; 2

3. East Bernard (4-0); W: Edna, 27-10; 3

4. Gunter (3-1); W: Pilot Point, 35-0; 5

5. Rogers (4-0); W: Bosqueville, 52-20; 8

6. Holliday (3-1); W: Bowie, 27-0; 7

7. Abernathy (3-1); L: Post, 14-13; 4

8. Clifton (3-1); W: McGregor, 28-22; 9

9. Cisco (2-1); Idle; 10

10. Crane (4-0); W: Kermit, 45-28; NR

