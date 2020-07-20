Three Denton-area players have already been invited to the 2021 Under Armour All-American game — one of the most prestigious events in the country.
Guyer cornerback Deuce Harmon, a four-star prospect according to 247Sports, announced Sunday night he would be playing in the game. Harmon committed to Texas A&M in late May.
He anchored the Wildcats’ secondary in 2019, recording two interceptions and 45 tackles to help Guyer reach the Class 6A Division II title game.
Ryan, meanwhile, had two players of its own selected for the game.
Texas commits Billy Bowman Jr. and Ja’Tavion Sanders will represent the Raiders in Orlando. Bowman intercepted three passes last year and made 55 tackles to go along with a sack.
Sanders tied for the team lead with 11 sacks and registered 24 quarterback hits.
Harmon, Bowman and Sanders were all named to the Sports Illustrated All-American watch list last week.
The Under Armour All-American game features the top 100 players in the country. Current NFL stars Amari Cooper, Julio Jones, Jameis Winston and Leonard Fournette are among past participants.
Former Ryan standout Drew Sanders, who is now at Alabama, was selected to play in the 2020 game.