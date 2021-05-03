After winning bi-district titles last week, five Denton-area softball teams will continue their playoff runs later this week in the area round.
Guyer, Argyle, Aubrey, Krum and Pilot Point will all play in the second round of the playoffs at various locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
The Guyer Lady Wildcats will take on South Grand Prairie in a three-game Class 6A Region I area series. Game 1 is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Guyer. Game 2 is at 7:30 p.m. Friday at South Grand Prairie.
Game 3, if necessary, would be at noon Saturday back at Guyer. The Lady Wildcats swept Hebron on Saturday to polish off their bi-district title.
Argyle, meanwhile, will square off against Burkburnett in a three-game Class 4A Region I series. All games will be played at Bowie High School.
First pitch for Game 1 is slated for 5 p.m. Thursday. Game 2 is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday. Game 3, if necessary, would be at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Lady Eagles are coming off a 34-1 thrashing of Fort Worth Carter-Riverside to win the bi-district title.
Also in 4A Region I, Krum will play Iowa Park in a three-game series, with all games at Bowie High School, as well. Game 1 gets underway at 7 p.m. Thursday. Game 2 is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
A third game, if necessary, would be at 11 a.m. Saturday.
At Aubrey, the Lady Chaparrals will play a one-game series against Godley in the 4A Region II area round. The single-game set will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Kennedale High School.
Pilot Point rounds out local softball teams playing in the area round.
The Lady Bearcats will play a three-game series against Prairieland in the Class 3A Region II area round. All games will be at Bonham High School.
Game 1 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday. First pitch for Game 2 is set for 1 p.m. Saturday. Game 3, if necessary, would be at 6:30 p.m. next Monday.