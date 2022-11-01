Argyle bi-district milestones picture

Argyle volleyball players pose for a picture after their 3-1 upset of Midlothian Tuesday night at Arlington Lamar High. A pair of Lady Eagles reached career milestones in the match with Jordyn Moore notching her 1,000th assists and Piper Mickenheim reaching 1,000 digs.

 Courtesy photo/Argyle ISD

Argyle pulled off a major upset Tuesday as Denton-area volleyball teams won all six of their playoff games, bringing area squads to 7-0 through their first postseason matches.

After Ponder's 3-0 sweep victory on Monday, six other area squads were in action Tuesday. The Denton Record-Chronicle had live coverage of Guyer's sweep of Coppell Tuesday night and rounds up the other five results below.

Aubrey bi-district win

The Aubrey volleyball team poses for a picture after defeating Hampton Prep in its bi-district round playoff match Tuesday at Lake Worth High.
Krum volleyball bi-district win

The Krum volleyball team poses after winning its bi-district match with Wichita Falls Tuesday at Wichita Falls High.
Sanger bi-district win

The Sanger volleyball team poses for a picture after winning its bi-district round matchup with Lake Worth Tuesday at Decatur High.
Liberty Christian area win

The Liberty Christian volleyball team poses for a picture after winning its area round playoff match against Tyler Grace Community School Tuesday at Liberty Christian High.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

Tags

Recommended for you