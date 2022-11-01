Argyle volleyball players pose for a picture after their 3-1 upset of Midlothian Tuesday night at Arlington Lamar High. A pair of Lady Eagles reached career milestones in the match with Jordyn Moore notching her 1,000th assists and Piper Mickenheim reaching 1,000 digs.
The fourth-seeded Lady Eagles pulled off a first-round upset in knocking off state-ranked No. 10 and No. 1-seed Midlothian in four sets.
A pair of Lady Eagles reached key milestones in the win as Jordyn Moore notched her 1,000th career assist and Piper Mickenheim posted her 1,000th dig.
The victory means Argyle (31-15) moves on to face off with Aledo (31-15) in the area round. Aledo swept Fort Worth North Side (27-12-1) Thursday night in its bi-district matchup.
No. 1 Aubrey 3, No. 4 Hampton Prep 0
The Lady Chaparrals grabbed control of their bi-district match from the start and never looked back in a 3-0 sweep of Hampton Prep.
They dominated all three sets, taking the opener 25-8 before winning the second set 25-3 and the third 25-2.
With the victory, Aubrey (34-9) advanced to take on Alvarado (22-17) after the latter knocked off Carter-Riverside (14-17) Tuesday night. The match will be played at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Castleberry High.
No. 3 Krum 3, No. 2 Wichita Falls 1
The Lady Cats pulled off a four-set upset of Wichita Falls to advance to the area round.
They won the opener 25-17 before dropping the second set 25-19, rallying to take third 25-14 and finish the job with a 25-9 fourth-set victory.
Krum's (23-17) victory means it will face off with Stephenville in the area round of the playoffs at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Aledo High. Stephenville (29-8) rolled to a dominant sweep of Estacado (11-23) Tuesday night.
No. 1 Sanger 3, No. 4 Lake Worth 0
The Lady Indians took care of business Tuesday night, sweeping Lake Worth to advance to the area round.
Sanger (31-10) advanced to face District 6-4A runner-up Glen Rose (28-12) in the area round. Glen Rose handily swept Big Spring (14-22) in its bi-district matchup.
No. 1 Liberty Christian 3, Tyler Grace Community School 0
The Lady Warriors rolled to a sweep of Grace Community Tuesday to advance to the regional round of the TAPPS Class 5A playoffs.
They dominated the first two sets 25-11 and 25-5 before taking the third 25-20. Tally Grissom led the attack with 11 kills while Quinlan Denney was not far behind with 10 kills. Reagan Fifer posted 25 assists in the victory.
The win propelled Liberty Christian (28-9) to regionals, where it will take on Frisco Legacy Christian Academy (20-8-1) Thursday at 5 p.m. at Prestonwood Christian Academy.
