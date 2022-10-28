After volleyball district play wrapped up Tuesday night, playoff matches are right around the corner with several area teams in the mix.
Seven area squads secured postseason berths and six have their first-round matchups set as of Friday afternoon. Ponder was set to play a tiebreaker match against Boyd for playoff seeding Friday night.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs through the determined first-round matchups below, along with how area teams got to this point.
No. 2 Guyer (20-11, 12-2) vs. No. 3 Coppell (34-11, 11-3)
6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Dallas High
After coming out of nondistrict play one loss below .500, the Lady Wildcats have gotten hot in district competition, particularly after getting star player and Baylor commit Kyndal Stowers back from injury.
Guyer has gone 10-1 since her return with the lone loss coming in four sets to district champion Prosper (34-6, 14-0). The Lady Wildcats face a tough first-round test from a Coppell team that tied for second place in District 6-6A with Flower Mound.
No. 4 Argyle (30-15, 9-5) vs. No. 1 Midlothian (37-4, 15-1)
7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Arlington Lamar High
Contrary to prior reporting, a tiebreaker tournament was not played to decide seeding after a three-way tie for second place in District 7-5A.
The Lady Eagles ended up with the district’s fourth seed and take on 8-5A champion and state-ranked Midlothian in a difficult first-round matchup. Argyle enters the playoffs having won four of its last six matches with a four-set loss to state-ranked Colleyville Heritage and five-set defeat to Grapevine (14-18, 9-5).
No. 1 Aubrey (33-9, 9-1) vs. No. 4 Hampton Prep
7 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Worth High
The Lady Chaparrals came out with District 11-4A’s top seed after sharing the district title with Celina (33-2, 9-1). Their successful season has been led by a potent partnership between outside hitter Sydney Garrison and setter Olivia Starr.
Those finishes set the stage for Aubrey and Celina to potentially play a third time this fall in the regional final round after splitting their two regular season matches. It would be a rematch of last year’s regional final match that Celina swept 3-0.
No. 3 Krum (21-17, 6-4) vs. No. 2 Wichita Falls (17-26, 6-2)
6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wichita Falls High
An up-and-down finish to district play with three losses in their last six matches meant the Lady Cats finished third in District 8-4A.
Krum takes on Wichita Falls, which finished second in 7-4A, with its only two district losses both coming to area squad Sanger. Krum did beat the Lady Indians 3-1 in a nondistrict match earlier this fall, a reality that might bode well for them in this contest.
No. 1 Sanger (30-10, 8-0) vs. No. 4 Lake Worth (19-21, 4-6)
5 p.m. Tuesday at Decatur High
Speaking of the Lady Indians, they have already won the most games in program history and took home their first outright district championship since 1977 after dropping just one set in all of district play.
Sanger finished the regular season winning 11 of its last 13 matches. It will hope to keep that momentum rolling into the postseason starting with a first-round showdown with Lake Worth, which had its struggles during district play in taking its four wins from 8-4A’s bottom two teams.
No. 1 Liberty Christian (27-9, 8-0) vs. Tyler Grace Community School
6 p.m. Tuesday at Liberty Christian
The Lady Warriors took home their fifth consecutive unbeaten district title this fall to top TAPPS District 1-5A and dropped just one set throughout their district slate.
Liberty Christian looks to keep that momentum going Tuesday with a home area-round playoff game against Tyler Grace Community School after receiving a bye through the first round.
Tiebreaker match: Ponder (29-14, 13-1) vs. Boyd (33-9, 14-1)
7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Denton High
Splitting their season series with the Lady Jackets left the Lady Lions sharing the District 10-3A title with Boyd when the regular season was all said and done.
Thus, a tiebreaker match was needed between the two sides to determine which gets the district’s No. 1 seed for the playoffs. The winner gets the fourth seed from District 9-3A in its first-round playoff matchup while the loser will face 9-3A’s third seed.