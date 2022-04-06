Of the ample team and individual championships Argyle has enjoyed in its Class 4A ascendance, there’s still a few empty slots.
Among those voids is an individual state girls tennis title, but that may change — and sooner than later.
Freshman sensation Meghna Kumar hasn’t experienced a loss since setting foot on campus. She rarely drops a set.
Kumar, who leads the Eagles into next week’s 4A Region I championships in Lubbock, earned all-state honors in the fall after helping Argyle reach the UIL team finals.
Kumar went 22-0 between her individual and doubles wins in that postseason run, and took that momentum into the spring.
Argyle’s wunderkind has since won several major tournaments, including the 32-team Galveston Invitational, where she beat one of the state’s best.
Kumar downed Nederlands senior and Lamar-bound Megan Do, a Class 5A finalist last spring.
When Kumar does lose, it’s against some of the nation’s best on the United States Tennis Association circuit. In Texas high school ranks, though, she appears unstoppable.
Kumar has remained humble at the onset of her success and knows she can’t look ahead.
“Things will get harder at regionals,” said Kumar, who hopes to become a four-time state champion.
And how does she prepare in free time?
“I practice with my dad a lot and go against some really good boys,” Kumar said.
Kumar, who Argyle coaches believe will soon be on high-major Division I recruiting radars, isn’t the only area freshman turning heads.
Ryan freshman Allison Leath won a District 6-5A title last week to improve her overall fall/spring individual record to 35-6.
Leath has won three tournaments and placed second in two tournaments in her first high school season for the Raiders, who placed third as a team at districts.
Leath is the first individual girls district champion at Ryan in coach Jason Blazek’s 17 years.
“It’s really impressive to see how dominant Allison has been as a freshman,” Blazek said. “Allison has worked extremely hard to get where she is today! She is very coachable, respectful and a joy to have on the team.”
One of Leath’s losses this season was to Kumar, an experience that will likely help the Ryan standout in next week’s regional tournament in Lubbock.
“I think she is playing some of her best tennis these last few tournaments and is peaking at the right time heading into the regional tournament,” Blazek said.
