KRUM — In a game played over two days where sustained offensive success was often lacking, a trio of big-play touchdowns led Ponder to a 22-9 win Saturday over local rival Krum.
The Lions scored their trio of touchdowns on three plays of 40-plus yards. Sophomore quarterback Tyson Price ran for a 46-yard score on Friday night before the game was delayed due to weather, then threw to senior wide receiver Case Peacock for touchdowns of 40 and 54 yards on Saturday after play resumed.
“[Price is] a great player,” Peacock said. “He knows how to make things happen on busted plays. He’s always looking to that right side, to me and Coop. Just really good at making busted plays into good plays.”
Price, a sophomore who transferred in from Valley View this offseason, finished the game passing 10 of 18 for 149 yards and 2 touchdowns, adding 16 carries for 67 yards and 1 score along with a blocked field goal. Peacock, one of the team’s top returners after tallying 104 catches for 1,559 yards and 17 touchdowns last year, finished with 4 catches for 111 yards and 2 scores.
“Tyson has done a great job,” Schulz said. “He and Gage Ersch both had to learn our offense. Both of them battled through two-a-days and through the spring, and they battle every day. We have two guys who are going to battle day in and day out for the job that they want.
“Tyson has stepped up and done a great job, and of course Case Peacock is Case Peacock. He’s the guy. Any time we can get the ball in his hands, we know something special is going to happen.”
That production helped the Lions (1-1) defeat the Bobcats (1-2) in just the teams’ second meeting despite the schools being separated by less than 8 miles. Ponder won the first “Battle of Highway 156” by a score of 56-51 last year in Ponder and now holds a 2-0 edge in the all-time series.
Krum jumped out to the early lead Friday night as it drove down the field before having to settle for a 36-yard field goal attempt, which Alex Cordova made to give the Bobcats a 3-0 edge with 9:05 left in the first quarter.
Ponder pulled ahead with just 7 seconds left in the opening period as Price broke away for a 46-yard touchdown run, then found Cooper Reynolds for the 2-point conversion to make it 8-3. That margin held until play was delayed and eventually called off for the night due to lightning with 10:01 left in the second quarter.
When play resumed at 11 a.m. Saturday, Krum drove deep into Ponder territory but Reynolds intercepted a Ty Taber pass attempt. The Lions then missed a 46-yard field goal try but got the ball back as Taber was picked off a second time by Reynolds.
Those two turnovers epitomized a game where Krum was able to move the ball quite a bit but failed to finish drives.
The Bobcats outgained Ponder by a sizable margin in the contest with more than 400 yards to the Lions’ 254 total yards, but several long drives ended with no points. Taber went 28 of 49 for 201 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions, while Haidyn Jones had 15 carries for 82 yards and Bridger Murray caught 4 passes for 55 yards and the 1 score.
“Typically, we’d get behind the chains,” Caniford said of the drives stalling. “We’d move the ball, then have a play that put us behind the chains and then they were bringing a lot of pressure. We didn’t execute our protection the right way, which is disappointing because that’s something we’ve prided ourselves on all year long is keeping our quarterback clean.
“We have to find a way to finish drives. Right now it feels like we’re relying on the big play to score. That’s not the reality, especially with the level of opponents you’re going to play in district.”
Price found Case Peacock for a 40-yard touchdown pass with 4:14 left before halftime, then after Krum turned it over on downs, the two connected again on a 54-yard touchdown pass to make it 22-3 with 38 seconds left in the half. That margin held into the break as the Bobcats had a 40-yard field goal try blocked by Price as time expired.
Krum cut into the deficit with 6:08 left in the third quarter as Taber found Bridger Murray for a 22-yard touchdown pass. A missed 2-point conversion try kept it at 22-9, a margin that held the rest of the way as neither offense found much more success.
That scoreline was a stark contrast to last year’s 56-51 contest — a testament in part to Ponder’s early defensive growth after allowing 55.3 points per game last fall.
“There’s a lot of swarm,” Peacock said of Ponder’s defense. “As soon as that ball is out or we see run, all 11 guys have to get to that ball. We break out on swarm every single day, a lot of rallying, a lot of good coverages, a lot of mixing things up. We’re a real fast and physical team.
“We’re going to be good this year.”
For Krum, the loss represents a bit of a setback after earning its first win of the year last week with a narrow 19-16 victory over Burkburnett. Caniford’s main emphasis to his players ahead of the nondistrict finale Friday against Caddo Mills was to remain focused on themselves and what they can control.
“I was proud of the way they played in the second half,” Caniford said. “We challenged them at halftime to come out and just win the second half and see what happens. ... Defensively, we played outstanding in the second half. All three of their scores [in the first half] were on big plays.
“If we can find a way to eliminate the big plays, they didn’t really drive on us. Offensively, that’s been our Achilles heel is we have to find a way to finish drives. We’ve got to learn to play to our standard and focus on doing our jobs.”
After taking a Week 1 bye, Ponder is set for its first home game of the season Friday when it hosts Godley. The Lions lost last year’s meeting in a 64-54 shootout and will look to turn the momentum from their first win under Schulz heading into another victory before district play begins a week later.
“It’s one where we’re going to enjoy it right now, but we’ve got Godley coming to our house,” Schulz said. “We’re going to enjoy it for the next couple of days, but Monday morning, we’re going to be ready for Godley.
“We [need] to stay grounded, stay Ponder Lions, stay who we are.”
