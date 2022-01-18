Four Denton-area boys basketball teams (Guyer, Argyle, Ponder and Calvary) and five girls teams (Braswell, Lake Dallas, Argyle, Sanger, Ponder, Liberty Christian and Calvary) are ranked in their respective Texas Association Basketball Coaches polls in this week.
Here's where they stack up.
BOYS
(As of Monday, Jan. 18)
Class 6A
1. Richardson, 21-1; 2. Duncanville, 19-1; 3. Spring Westfield, 18-1; 4. Austin Westlake, 23-1; 5. Fort Bend Elkins, 20-5; 6. Cy Falls, 22-3; 7. League City Clear Brook, 24-3; 8. McKinney, 23-3; 9. Dickinson, 23-3; 10. Humble Atascocita, 21-5; 11. Lake Highlands, 23-2; 12. Guyer, 23-3; 13. Killeen Harker Heights, 23-3; 14. Arlington Martin, 17-6; 15. North Crowley, 19-5; 16. Alvin Shadow Creek, 16-2; 17. Pearland Dawson, 14-6; 18. Katy Seven Lakes, 23-3; 19. Plano, 23-0; 20. Waco Midway, 18-7; 21. DeSoto, 19-6; 22. EP Americas, 24-1; 23. South Grand Prairie, 18-7; 24. San Marcos, 22-4; 25. SA Northside Brennan, 21-6.
Class 5A
1. Beaumont United, 21-3; 2. Lancaster, 16-9; 3. Dallas Kimball, 16-6; 4. Mansfield Timberview, 22-3; 5. Amarillo, 19-6; 6. Crosby, 10-10; 7. Frisco Memorial, 20-3; 8. Katy Paetow, 19-5; 9. Mansfield Summit, 18-5; 10. Mansfield Legacy, 17-6; 11. Fort Bend Marshall, 19-2; 12. Fort Bend Hightower, 17-8; 13. EP Chapin, 19-4; 14. Dallas Highland Park, 16-4; 15. NRH Birdville, 14-9; 16. NRH Richland, 17-5; 17. SA Jefferson, 18-7; 18. Lucas Lovejoy, 20-2; 19. Boerne Champion, 20-5; 20. Hallsville, 24-2; 21. Sulphur Springs, 19-8; 22. Red Oak, 16-6; 23. Lufkin, 18-2; 24. Humble Kingwood Park, 18-4; 25. Austin Anderson, 18-8.
Class 4A
1. Dallas Faith Family, 21-4; 2. Silsbee, 19-6; 3. Houston Washington, 17-4; 4. Dallas Carter, 18-7; 5. Dallas Roosevelt, 15-6; 6. La Marque, 15-9; 7. Van Alstyne, 19-5; 8. Boerne, 18-6; 9. Waco Connally, 19-2; 10. Somerset, 21-4; 11. Argyle, 18-6; 12. Hardin-Jefferson, 17-4; 13. Freeport Brazosport, 12-12; 14. Stafford, 17-8; 15. CC Miller, 18-6; 16. Waco La Vega, 18-3; 17. Canyon, 16-5; 18. WF Hirschi, 13-7; 19. Lubbock Estacado, 16-8; 20. Austin LBJ, 14-7; 21. CC West Oso, 20-5; 22. Pleasanton, 18-6; 23. Paris, 22-7; 24. Hudson, 18-7; 25. Wilmer Hutchins, 12-9.
Class 3A
1. Dallas Madison, 22-7; 2. SA Cole, 17-8; 3. Hitchcock, 16-5; 4. Brock, 18-5; 5. Shallowater, 19-1; 6. Diboll, 11-4; 7. Tatum, 15-4; 8. WF City View, 21-4; 9. Academy, 16-7; 10. Nacogdoches Central Heights, 15-10; 11. Franklin, 9-2; 12. Lorena, 11-13; 13. Abernathy, 9-4; 14. Crockett, 17-5; 15. Peaster, 16-7; 16. New Waverly, 16-3; 17. Poth, 11-2; 18. Bishop, 21-3; 19. CC London, 18-6; 20. Santa Rosa, 14-10; 21. IDEA North Mission, 16-8; 22. Ponder, 20-3; 23. Childress, 8-12; 24. Commerce, 15-13; 25. Stockdale, 16-7.
Class 2A
1. Lipan, 23-0; 2. Clarendon, 13-2; 3. Douglass, 21-3; 4. Timpson, 12-3; 5. Mumford, 16-7; 6. New Home, 19-4; 7. Flatonia, 22-4; 8. Tolar, 20-4; 9. Dallardsville Big Sandy, 16-6; 10. Martins Mill, 18-5; 11. La Rue La Poynor, 19-6; 12. New Deal, 16-5; 13. Thorndale, 17-7; 14. Gruver, 17-6; 15. Olton, 20-3; 16. Port Aransas, 15-9; 17. Grapeland, 18-9; 18. Italy, 14-3; 19. Beckville, 19-3; 20. Farwell, 17-4; 21. Frankston, 17-4; 22. SA Lee Academy, 17-3; 23. Cisco, 11-3; 24. Bland, 23-3; 25. Hearne, 8-9.
Class 1A
1. Texline, 19-2; 2. Calvert, 12-4; 3. Graford, 22-3; 4. Tilden McMullen County, 22-4; 5. Dime Box, 15-6; 6. San Perlita, 16-7; 7. Wildorado, 20-2; 8. Jayton, 18-4; 9. Mertzon Irion County, 18-3; 10. Dodd City, 17-5; 11. Lingleville, 11-10; 12. Nazareth, 13-9; 13. Avinger, 18-5; 14. Chireno, 13-10; 15. Springlake-Earth, 7-6; 16. Water Valley, 11-7; 17. Rankin, 12-6; 18. Huckabay, 15-8; 19. Trinidad, 14-6; 20. Midway, 14-8; 21. Turkey Valley, 14-4; 22. Wells, 9-12; 23. Paducah, 15-3; 24. Electra, 13-7; 25. Munday, 14-7.
TAPPS 6A
1. Plano John Paul II, 21-6; 2. SA Antonian, 27-2; 3. Addison Greenhill, 17-8; 4. Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 20-5; 5. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 18-8; 6. Houston Christian, 16-11; 7. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 15-8; 8. Episcopal School of Dallas, 16-7; 9. SA Central Catholic, 20-6; 10. Addison Trinity Christian, 15-10.
TAPPS 5A
1. McKinney Christian, 26-5; 2. The Woodlands Christian, 16-7; 3. Brownsville St. Joseph, 23-4; 4. Austin St. Michaels, 15-8; 5. Tyler The Brook Hill, 22-4; 6. Grapevine Faith Christian, 17-8; 7. SA TMI Episcopal, 15-14; 8. Laredo St. Augustine, 21-6; 9. FW Southwest Christian, 16-8; 10. FW Christian, 13-15.
TAPPS 4A
1. Arlington Grace Prep 21-4; 2. Lubbock Trinity Christian 18-6; 3. Houston Westbury Christian 18-11; 4. Colleyville Covenant 18-5; 5. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal 9-12; 6. Schertz John Paul II 11-15; 7. FW Lake Country Christian 16-8; 8. Lubbock Christian 16-6; 9. Arlington Pantego Christian 17-4; 10. SA Lutheran 15-9.
TAPPS 3A
1. Midland Classical 15-8; 2. Austin Hill Country Christian 23-2; 3. Dallas Yavneh 13-3; 4. Huntsville Alpha Omega 14-3; 5. Richardson North Dallas Adventist 8-5; 6. Denton Calvary 13-6; 7. Houston Lutheran North; 8. New Braunfels Christian 17-6; 9. Tomball Rosehill 16-6; 10. Lucas Christian 7-14.
TAPPS 2A
1. Houston Grace Christian, 18-7; 2. Galveston O’Connell, 15-4; 3. Lubbock Kingdom, 13-6; 4. Red Oak Ovilla Christian, 16-8; 5. Longview Christian, 19-4; 6. Lubbock All-Saints Episcopal, 15-9; 7. Garland Christian, 8-2; 8. SA St. Gerard, 8-2; 9. Bryan St. Joseph, 9-2; 10. Abilene Christian, 16-6.
TAPPS 1A
1. Cypress Covenant, 13-2; 2. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom, 3-3; 3. WF Christ, 8-1; 4. Irving Faustina, 4-1; 5. San Angelo Cornerstone, 11-8; 6. Fredericksburg Heritage, 3-3; 7. Longview Christian Heritage, 6-5; 8. Houston Beren, 7-1; 9. Dallas Alcuin, 7-0; 10. Kingwood Covenant, 9-9.
GIRLS
Class 6A
1. DeSoto, 20-1; 2. Humble Summer Creek, 27-2; 3. SA Northside Clark, 23-2; 4. Plano East, 24-3; 5. Alvin Shadow Creek, 22-2; 6. Coppell, 28-1; 7. Cedar Hill, 19-8; 8. Duncanville, 24-5; 9. South Grand Prairie, 23-4; 10. Austin High, 21-2; 11. Laredo United South, 24-4; 12. Katy Tompkins, 27-2; 13. Braswell, 24-2; 14. Houston Memorial, 19-4; 15. League City Clear Brook, 24-6; 16. Tomball Memorial, 21-3; 17. Langham Creek, 18-6; 18. FW Boswell, 22-6; 19. Converse Judson, 24-5; 20. Wolfforth Frenship, 20-5; 21. Southlake Carroll, 20-4; 22. Fort Bend Austin, 20-4; 23. Katy Seven Lakes, 25-5; 24. Plano, 20-6; 25. Rockwall, 18-9.
Class 5A
1. Cedar Park, 23-0; 2. McKinney North, 23-1; 3. Frisco Memorial, 24-5; 4. Frisco Liberty, 23-5; 5. Manvel, 26-2; 6. Amarillo, 20-5; 7. Pflugerville Hendrickson, 23-2; 8. Lubbock Cooper, 19-4; 9. Georgetown, 20-7; 10. CC Veterans Memorial, 28-2; 11. Lake Dallas, 22-4; 12. Mansfield Timberview, 16-8; 13. EP Burges, 21-2; 14. Pflugerville, 24-5; 15. Royse City, 23-3; 16. Frisco Lone Star, 15-7; 17. Dallas Highland Park, 18-8; 18. Humble Kingwood Park, 16-8; 19. EP Chapin, 23-3; 20. Frisco Reedy, 16-8; 21. Brownsville Veterans, 21-7; 22. New Braunfels Canyon, 21-5; 23. Houston Sterling, 12-3; 24. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, 22-6; 25. EP Andress, 20-4.
Class 4A
1. Argyle, 26-0; 2. Hardin-Jefferson, 22-4; 3. Fredericksburg, 24-2; 4. Canyon, 18-5; 5. Brownsboro, 26-2; 6. Kennedale, 26-6; 7. Midlothian Heritage, 21-5; 8. Waco La Vega, 21-4; 9. Sunnyvale, 20-6; 10. Boerne, 24-3; 11. Glen Rose, 24-4; 12. Levelland, 19-2; 13. Beeville Jones, 24-2; 14. Sanger, 21-4; 15. EP Mountain View, 19-4; 16. Decatur, 17-3; 17. Rockport-Fulton, 21-7; 18. Geronimo Navarro, 24-5; 19. Seminole, 16-5; 20. Palestine, 25-4; 21. Canton, 20-6; 22. Devine, 19-7; 23. La Vernia, 23-5; 24. Stephenville, 18-9; 25. San Elizario, 20-4.
Class 3A
1. Canadian, 24-1; 2. Fairfield, 26-1; 3. Brownfield, 17-3; 4. Peaster, 24-4; 5. Tuscola Jim Ned, 23-1; 6. Winnsboro, 22-5; 7. Idalou, 20-5; 8. Shallowater, 22-2; 9. Woodville, 23-4; 10. Bishop, 20-6; 11. Lyford, 24-3; 12. Gunter, 18-7; 13. Nocona, 25-4; 14. Columbus, 26-0; 15. Nacogdoches Central Heights, 24-3; 16. Poth, 20-4; 17. Holliday, 20-3; 18. Pottsboro, 22-4; 19. New Waverly, 20-1; 20. Ponder, 14-11; 21. Aransas Pass, 20-8; 22. Edgewood, 20-7; 23. Little River Academy, 18-7; 24. Whitesboro, 20-7; 25. SA Cole, 19-8.
Class 2A
1. Gruver, 20-0; 2. Martins Mill, 24-3; 3. Lipan, 21-5; 4. Douglass, 22-3; 5. Lovelady, 24-4; 6. Wellington, 20-5; 7. Muenster, 22-3; 8. La Rue La Poynor, 18-6; 9. New Home, 20-6; 10. Sudan, 16-10; 11. Sundown, 20-7; 12. Alvord, 18-9; 13. Panhandle, 18-8; 14. Cisco, 19-6; 15. Harper, 18-4; 16. Stamford, 24-2; 17. Archer City, 16-8; 18. Weimar, 17-7; 19. Woden, 18-8; 20. Mason, 18-8; 21. San Saba, 21-6; 22. Clarendon, 14-13; 23. Farwell, 21-4; 24. Yorktown, 17-10; 25. Tenaha, 19-5.
Class 1A
1. Ackerly Sands, 22-3; 2. Nazareth, 14-10; 3. Huckabay, 23-5; 4. Robert Lee, 22-2; 5. Priddy, 18-4; 6. Neches, 17-4; 7. Hermleigh, 20-7; 8. Gail Borden County, 17-7; 9. Chireno, 19-5; 10. Roscoe Highland, 19-5; 11. Jayton, 19-6; 12. Mertzon Irion County, 22-2; 13. Tilden McMullen County, 20-5; 14. Graford, 18-4; 15. Veribest, 14-5; 16. Moulton, 18-6; 17. Wells, 19-7; 18. Lingleville, 17-5; 19. Richland Springs, 21-5; 20. Eden, 21-5; 21. Klondike, 22-5; 22. Spur, 20-6; 23. Westbrook, 19-7; 24. Henrietta Midway, 13-8; 25. Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 13-13.
TAPPS 6A/SPC
1.Houston Christian, 24-0; 2. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 21-6; 3. Plano John Paul II, 24-6; 4. SA Antonian, 22-11; 5. Houston The Village, 17-8; 6. Liberty Christian, 22-7; 7. Houston St. Agnes, 20-7; 8. Houston Incarnate Word, 17-5; 9. Houston St. Pius X, 15-8; 10. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 19-10.
TAPPS 5A
1. Boerne Geneva, 19-1; 2. Austin Hyde Park, 17-1; 3. Houston Second Baptist, 15-7; 4. Frisco Legacy Christian, 12-4; 5. Austin St. Michael’s, 14-4; 6. Sugar Land Fort Bend Christian, 13-7; 7. Dallas Christian, 9-13; 8. Grapevine Faith, 18-9; 9. FW Southwest Christian, 9-7; 10. FW Christian, 10-9.
TAPPS 4A
1. Lubbock Christian, 16-5; 2. SA Lutheran, 14-11; 3. Tyler Gorman, 20-6; 4. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 8-15; 5. FW Lake Country, 10-13; 6. Magnolia Legacy, 12-10; 7. Arlington Pantego, 7-2; 8. Dallas The Shelton, 12-3; 9. Houston Cypress Christian, 10-5; 10. Midland Trinity, 5-0.
TAPPS 3A
1. Houston Lutheran North, 10-7; 2. Tomball Rosehill Christian, 14-9; 3. Kennedale Fellowship, 14-7; 4. Round Rock Christian, 10-5; 5. Waco Live Oak Classical, 11-6; 6. Denton Calvary, 11-8; 7. Dallas Lutheran, 6-5; 8. Austin Hill Country Christian, 12-12; 9. Beaumont Legacy Christian, 10-9; 10. Amarillo San Jacinto Christian, 15-7.
TAPPS 2A
1. Halletsville Sacred Heart, 14-6; 2. Shiner St. Paul, 10-7; 3. Edinburg Harvest Christian, 20-6; 4. Red Oak Ovilla Christian, 10-4; 5. Dallas First Baptist, 13-6; 6. Lubbock Kingdom, 5-9; 7. Weatherford Christian, 9-7; 8. FW Bethesda, 12-6; 9. Lubbock Southcrest, 7-5; 10. Victoria Faith, 1-5.
TAPPS 1A
1. San Angelo Cornerstone, 5-2; 2. WF Christ, 7-4; 3. Athens Christian, 13-5; 4. Plainview Christian, 8-6; 5. Waxahachie Prep, 5-3; 6. Conroe Calvary Baptist, 6-3; 7. Wichita Christian, 5-7; 8. Fredericksburg Heritage, 7-2; 9. Cypress Covenant, 10-1; 10. Weatherford Victory Baptist, 4-3.