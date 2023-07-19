The start of high school sports season is right around the corner.
Although volleyball and football will be among the first sports to get underway, followed by boys and girls basketball, baseball and softball teams across the state will get back in action early in the spring semester. Their seasons may have ended just over a month and some change ago, but it’s never too soon to take an early look at what’s to come.
Let’s dive into the softball teams that look poised to be among the Denton-area’s best this school year.
Softball
Honorable mention: Sanger, Lake Dallas, Argyle
The typically talented Denton-area softball ranks look poised to be full of competitive teams once again despite some turnover.
Sanger could be set for a breakout season as it loses a key player in Grace Wallace but returns many of their other key contributors. Talented junior pitcher Leala Kloewer should be a key difference maker after missing much of last season due to injury, while All-Area honorees Kyley Cochran, Makynna Meeks and Piper Lindlau are all slated to return, too.
Lake Dallas brings back many of its key contributors as well from a team that came close to earning a playoff berth under first-year coach Sonia Ferrell-Foutch. The Lady Falcons return a quartet of cornerstones in seniors Abby Kell, Ella Lowe and Katie Poppe alongside junior catcher Alisha Christensen to a squad that could make some noise in District 7-5A.
Argyle suffered some tough losses after reaching the third round of the playoffs in their first 5A season, including Oklahoma signee Maya Bland and All-Area pitcher Ava Edwards (Regis). Taylor Platt (North Texas) and Peyton Peck (Northwestern State) are featured alongside Grace Stanley and Brooklyn Barnett in a solid group of returners that could keep the Lady Eagles in contention.
Aubrey
A young Lady Chaparrals squad made an impressive run to the state semifinals last year and returns plenty of key pieces as they look to make a return trip this season.
Aubrey did sustain a pair of losses as seniors Abby Hammett (Kennesaw State signee) and Bree Jones graduated. The two combined for 53 RBIs on the season while also fielding their positions well and are certainly not insignificant departures given the veteran leadership they provided.
The Lady Chaps seem to annually produce quality softball players, though, and have plenty of younger players poised to take a step forward.
All-Area pitchers Mya Cherry and Brynlie Dunkin both return to keep one of the area’s top rotations intact after combining for nearly 300 strikeouts and four no-hitters last season. Tamia Cherry (6 HRs, 38 RBIs), Abby Buxton (5 HRs, 39 RBIs) and Keeli Fuller (.393 batting average, 20 stolen bases) headline a lineup that returns plenty of production, too.
All of those returns make for a team that will certainly be among state’s 4A preseason favorites heading into the 2024 season.
Guyer
The Lady Wildcats made a deep playoff run of their own last season, winning 35 straight games to start the year and making the program’s deepest-ever playoff run before falling to Pearland in the 6A state title game.
Some key seniors depart from that squad, headlined by Abilene Christian signee Avery Jefferson (58 RBIs) and Texas A&M-Commerce signee Tehya Pitts (47 runs scored, .982 fielding percentage). Seniors Erin Love (Hardin-Simmons), Paige Luzader (Lubbock Christian) and Erika Gazalski (University of Dallas) all saw time off the bench as well.
Like the Lady Chaps, though, the Lady Wildcats have plenty of talented players set to be back for the 2024 campaign.
Oregon commit Kaylynn Jones (.540 batting average, 64 runs scored) is set to return for her senior season and second year at Guyer. Finley Montgomery was lights out as a freshman, while seniors Jenny Robledo (Incarnate Word), Erin Peterson (Texas State), Lauryn Jones (Howard) and sisters Jordan and Jenna Osborne (Illinois-Chicago) are all committed to play college softball.
Guyer’s depth of talent even with those key losses should make it one of the top contenders in 6A again next season.
Krum
The Lady Cats put together a strong 2023 season as they racked up 26 wins and took home the District 8-4A title before falling to Burkburnett in a tightly contested third-round playoff series.
Krum suffered a pair of key losses from that squad in Kinley Johnson, the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year, and Tarleton State signee Gracie Riney. Johnson hit .538 with five home runs and 51 RBIs, while Riney scored a team-best 44 runs, tallied 32 RBIs and posted a 1.80 ERA and 147 strikeouts in the circle.
Plenty of talented players return for the Lady Cats, however.
Standout junior pitcher Addison Martindale headlines the group after posting 163 strikeouts and a 1.11 ERA in 75.2 innings along with 38 RBIs. Seniors Leah Konohia (5 HRs, 39 RBIs), Haleigh Smith (31 RBIs, .976 fielding percentage) and Gabby Flores will also be key players to watch alongside sophomore Addyson Zimmerman.
How well Krum can compensate for losing Johnson’s productive bat along with a consistent two-way option in Riney will determine the ceiling of what looks to be one of the area’s top teams.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.