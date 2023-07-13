The start of high school sports season is right around the corner.
Volleyball and football teams will be the first to get underway when they start practice at the end of July, but boys and girls basketball squads will hit the courts before those seasons are complete. Girls teams across the state can begin practicing Oct. 18 with the first day for official games coming Nov. 3.
As the season’s start approaches, we take a look at a few Denton-area teams that look poised for strong showings.
Girls basketball
Honorable mention: Krum, Sanger, Ryan
After last year’s earlier-than-usual end to area squads’ playoff runs, several teams return the talent to make more noise this time around. Before diving into the three best-positioned teams in our estimation, let’s break down a trio of honorable-mention selections.
Krum loses Karlee Hastings, the District 8-4A Co-Offensive Player of the Year, but brings back plenty of talent led by senior point guard Gracie Hunter, the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year. Senior Baylee Button, senior Blessing Martinez and junior Arianna Criss headline a strong returning group around her that could make the Lady Cats contenders this season.
Sanger loses program mainstays Carly Schmucker, Lexi Martin and Elaine Pomeroy from last year’s state-ranked, district champion squad. District 8-4A Defensive MVP Taylor Galbreath returns for her junior season, though, alongside seniors Lauren Danz and Samantha Hydock and sophomore Blair Lewis as the perennial power Lady Indians look to reload.
Ryan takes a tough loss as All-Area Co-MVP Janiah Allen-Taylor departs after averaging 18.5 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 assists per game. Promisingly, sophomore Kaylin Jackson returns alongside seniors Aspen Hicks, Dashia Johnson and A’Rosha Reed as the Lady Raiders aim to build on a strong 2022-23 season.
Ponder
A young Lady Lions squad, which featured no seniors, returns a now-experienced core from a team that progressively found its footing as the season went on.
Ponder was in the District 10-3A title race for a sizable chunk of the slate before a pair of tough losses dropped it to a third-place finish. Still, the Lady Lions managed that effort after rallying from a 1-10 stretch and took a first-round playoff win over Dallas Madison before falling to top-seeded Edgewood in the next round.
Junior Presley Calhoun (13.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.9 steals), a first-team all-area selection, and sophomore Kennedy Simon (12.9 points, 8.5 rebounds), the All-Area Newcomer of the Year, headline the group of returners.
Senior Mallory Hancock and juniors Skye Gill and Olivia Todd all played integral roles last season as well.
Bringing back their entire core with a year of experience and established chemistry under their belts gives the Lady Lions a chance at a big jump from last year’s 16-19 finish. Stout competition will certainly remain, but Ponder looks the part of an early contender for the District 10-3A title, and perhaps more.
Argyle
Argyle seemed unable to do any wrong for large stretches of last season as it rattled off 26 consecutive wins on the way to an unbeaten District 7-5A title.
Then the state-ranked Lady Eagles ran into Justin Northwest in the second round of the playoffs and saw their lofty ambitions go by the wayside with a 37-35 overtime defeat. They finished the season with a 31-4 record, often dominating opponents, but had a cold shooting night at an inopportune time.
Several key players from that squad depart, including All-Area Co-MVP Madi Lumsden (13.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.9 steals per game) along with the college-bound Katelyn Jones, Ashlin Crabtree and Savannah Bennett.
A plethora of important pieces return for the perennial power, however, led by senior Gabby Campbell (12.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists), a TGCA all-state selection. Seniors Samantha Bacon and Mallory Millington are also set to be back alongside junior Kennedy Hafer after all three earned all-district nods.
Although Argyle certainly experienced some turnover with its four departing seniors, it still looks poised to be one of the area’s top teams behind a stout returning core.
Braswell
The Lady Bengals have built themselves into an annual contender under coach Lisa Williams, making the program’s furthest-ever playoff run two seasons ago before taking a bit of a step back last year.
Braswell finished the season 27-8 and second to Little Elm in District 5-6A after a pair of costly close losses in district play. The Lady Bengals then found themselves taking on perennial power South Grand Prairie in the second round of the playoffs and fell to the Lady Warriors for a second straight season.
The good news for Braswell is it returns most of the key pieces from last year’s squad, though standout post Torie Sevier (12.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.5 steals) is headed to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Otherwise, a majority of the Lady Bengals’ production is back led by senior Oklahoma State pledge Kennedy Evans (13.3 points, 1.9 steals). Senior forward Yves Cox (9.6 points, 7.3 rebounds) and senior guard Da’Nae Crosby (4.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists) are also important returners alongside senior Journey Taylor and junior Makayla Vation.
How well the group can adjust to not having Sevier’s presence down low will be crucial in determining its ceiling, but Braswell seems to have all the pieces to once again be a force in 5-6A.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.