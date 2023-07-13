Ponder's Mallory Hancock
Buy Now

Ponder’s Mallory Hancock, shown in a 2023 game against Paradise, is one of several key returners for a Lady Lions team that looks poised to be among the Denton area’s best this season.

 Al Key/For the DRC

The start of high school sports season is right around the corner.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags